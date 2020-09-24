Katherine Mims Crocker column: As she lies in state, a tribute to Justice Ginsburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From her revolutionary work as an advocate convincing the Supreme Court to limit sex discrimination to her transcendent time as a justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s accomplishments were the product of an exceptional mind. But Ginsburg always has been known for her physical presence, too.

As one of just a handful of women in her law school class at Harvard, Ginsburg’s look made her stand out at the start. As a new mother pulling her husband — a year ahead of her at Harvard — through a perilous cancer struggle, her body bound her ability to shoulder a double load of both caregiving and coursework. As a recent graduate searching for a job, her gender caused firm after firm to discard her top-of-the-class transcript.

Ginsburg — ever the professor of her past life — taught us that whether or not women can have it all, they can do it all, both metaphysically and physically. Call the latter lessons Ginsburg’s Anatomy, a play on the famous medical-textbook title (like the television dramedy). She taught me that, at least. And she did so in two quite personal respects.

Over the coming weeks, many people will praise Ginsburg’s majority opinion in United States v. Virginia, which held the Virginia Military Institute’s refusal to admit women unconstitutional. But long ago, Ginsburg’s opinion touched my life in an individual way.