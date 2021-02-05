Kathleen Burke Barrett column: COVID-19 and homelessness in the Tri-Cities: Why the bigger picture matters

In June, Flagler became one of about 30 regional providers for the Virginia Rent Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP). Using federal dollars, the state, through RMRP, assists eligible households facing eviction or foreclosure due to COVID-19.

In becoming a RMRP provider, our team catapulted into a new area: eviction prevention. We dove in headfirst, and less than a week later provided the first funds. And we did this while we were working remotely for the first time.

RMRP required us to ramp up staffing, software and systems to handle a flood of inquiries. We were inundated by nearly 600 calls, which required hundreds of calls more to secure landlord agreements, get documentation and follow up on requests.

In the end, the St. Joseph’s Flagler team helped 253 households representing 693 individuals in the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights to avoid eviction. Of those households, 191 (about 75%) included children. We distributed more than $1.5 million in RMRP. Flagler also helped with the many associated expenses not covered, such as utilities, transportation, COVID-19 personal protective equipment and mattresses. The challenges especially are great in the Tri-Cities area, compounded by older housing stock and high utility bills.