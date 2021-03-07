Kathy Glazer column: Addressing Virginia’s child care crisis

Recent experiences shined harsh light on the failures of our country’s child care system. Even prepandemic, families faced sky-high child care costs or lacked access to early education programs. The child care workforce, primarily Black and brown women entrusted with caring for and educating young children in their most vulnerable and brain-building time of life, rarely made a living wage. Child care businesses struggled just to break even. The most regrettable failure of all has been our inability to ensure young learners arrive at kindergarten with skills needed to be successful.

These issues worsened during the pandemic as thousands of child care programs closed, and parents had to choose between caring for their children or working, leaving no doubt that stable quality child care is necessary for a functional society and economy. This is the message of the Virginia Promise Partnership, a coalition of like-minded organizations promoting access to quality child care for all Virginia families by 2030.

Decision-makers in Richmond are hearing the message and have taken significant steps during this year’s legislative session to use the 2020 disruptions to live up to this promise.