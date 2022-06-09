Kathy Graziano and Nancy Belleman column: It's a new day at Reynolds Community College

By Kathy Graziano and Nancy Belleman

Fifty years ago this month, the first classes of Reynolds Community College were held in the Sydnor and Hundley Building at 108 E. Grace St. in downtown Richmond. The classes marked the long-awaited arrival in the capital city of a uniquely American invention — the community college.

Established in 1966, the creation of the Virginia Community College System was heralded by our college’s namesake, J. Sargeant Reynolds, as one of the “finest acts and finest hours in this century.” And though he died tragically in 1971, “Sarge’s” legacy lives on at our college, where hundreds of thousands of Richmonders have accessed a path to social and economic mobility over the past half-century.

Economic mobility requires economic opportunity for our community. But many businesses with the investment and capital to expand and grow are unable to do so because they can’t find qualified talent in the workforce.

We know solving the talent gaps in the labor market requires agility, hard choices and relentless focus. That’s why we launched a new strategic direction, focused on a more diverse and inclusive future that better serves the unique needs of all our students.

Part of that more inclusive future is meeting students where they are. Reynolds has seen a realignment in enrollment, with students moving away from accessing our college through a traditional academic semester, to seeking more flexible and short-term classes. These often are a better fit for the lives of our students who balance many other life responsibilities.

One example is the G3 program (Get Skilled, Get a Job, Get Ahead), which offers tuition assistance to low- and middle-income individuals earning a degree or certificate in high-demand fields. While the pandemic exacerbated enrollment declines in traditional academic programs, bipartisan support of G3 removed financial barriers for individuals seeking a pathway to stable and strong wages. In fact, in the program’s first year, enrollment in G3 offerings leading to a college credential increased from fall 2020 to fall 2021.

The demand for short-term workforce credential training programs further underscores the realignment at Reynolds. Enrollment in these noncredit programs offered through our college’s workforce division has exploded more than 50% since the onset of the pandemic.

These programs prepare students for high-demand careers such as welding, truck driving and cybersecurity. Tuition assistance for these FastForward programs also is available thanks to the New Economy Workforce Credential Grant Program.

Across the commonwealth, more than 40% of students in FastForward programs are minorities and the average age of a FastForward student is 34. Most importantly, the average graduate sees an increase in annual wages of more than $11,000, and usually secures health insurance and other benefits.

Beyond G3 and FastForward, Reynolds actively collaborates with industry to ensure our programs meet regional needs. In 2021, Reynolds became only the 38th community college nationwide to become a Toyota & Lexus Technician Training & Education (T-TEN) partner. The T-TEN program at Reynolds will enable the college to graduate qualified, ready-to-work automotive technicians, and fulfill a dire need for talent in the Richmond region.

Reynolds also launched a pilot with VCU Health to expand the talent pipeline of certified medical assistants, medical lab technicians and nurses. This partnership will establish the infrastructure to scale shared responsibility for the talent pipeline and lead to an expansion in other health career pathways.

In the coming months, the Reynolds campus at 7th and East Jackson streets will be the site of a multimillion-dollar transformation that demonstrates our commitment to growing a talent pipeline for regional employers. This investment into new programs and infrastructure — such as a cybersecurity lab, skilled trades lab and new health care simulators — will allow students to gain practical experience as they learn and train for the careers of today and tomorrow.

Philanthropic partners also are key to our growth and mission. They help us scale efforts, imagine new ones, and provide the flexibility to respond quickly to industry and community need.

Socioeconomic mobility always has been a hallmark of the ongoing democratic experiment that is America. Reynolds is proud of the role we’ve played in the local economic ecosystem over the past 50 years. But we also are mindful of the ever-evolving needs of the communities we serve and what will be needed in the next 50 years.

That’s why it’s a New Day at Reynolds — one where we are the greater Richmond region’s most trusted partner for education and a skilled workforce.