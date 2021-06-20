Katie Register column: Virginia's plastic pollution challenge

Virginia has made some progress — polystyrene food containers (often called “Styrofoam”) will be phased out over the next four years, and it now is illegal to litter any helium-filled balloons into the air. Local governments now have authority to place 5-cent fees on single-use plastic bags. Funds raised from this fee will help local communities prevent and clean up litter.

More can be done. With a population of 8.5 million people, Virginia generates less than $4 million per year from its Litter Tax. The tax ($20 per year) is paid by businesses that sell groceries and beverages. Litter tax funds are insufficient to cover the costs associated with prevention and removal of mismanaged solid waste. For example, a trash trap installed in a stream in Fairfax County in 2020 cost more than $550,000 to install, and nearly $50,000 per year to maintain. Virginia can look to other states as it considers right-sizing the litter tax. For example, Washington State (population 7.5 million) generates $11.4 million annually from its litter tax.

The soon-to-be-released updated Virginia Marine Debris Reduction Plan by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-funded Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program provides a road map to reduce single-use litter, derelict fishing gear, abandoned boats and microplastic debris.