Keith Boswell column: A new day in Petersburg

As stewards of the regional economy, we wake up every morning with the mission to make our region prosperous. With this opportunity, we’re moving at twice the speed to ensure the momentum continues with our partners. Our desire is to strategically position the region for this industry and find corporate partners that can join us.

We extend our appreciation to those who share our same visionary approach. With support from GO Virginia Region 4, the VCU College of Engineering led a strategic planning process bringing together key stakeholders into a highly functioning network of allies to create a shared vision.

Petersburg’s department of economic development, in addition to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), have played vital roles. Together, we’re working with local and regional public- and private- sector partners on the business recruitment effort for this cluster.

All hands are on deck making sure these companies have the trained workforce they need to operate. We actively are working to use our workforce development resources to coincide with what companies in this cluster need, through partnering and messaging to K–12, technical and educational centers; enhancing current dual enrollment programs to support certifications and workforce readiness; and focusing on retention and recruitment of Virginia graduates.