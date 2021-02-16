Keith Perrigan column: Budget proposals must promote equity

Wise and Nelson Counties are prime examples. Despite having significant losses in enrollment, they received $0 in no-loss funding. This occurred because the starting point in the formula is derived from projected enrollments from 2019, not actual enrollments from March 2020, as you might expect.

That simple variable difference in the formula also causes the cities of Norfolk and Hopewell and Pittsylvania County to lose $1.8 million, $1.6 million, and $970,000, respectively, in state funding. This same scenario is true for 83 of 132 school divisions.

To further exacerbate this issue of inequity, enrollment projections that are used for building the state education budget demonstrate significantly more error for high poverty and rural divisions than for other divisions.

Enrollment projections for high poverty and rural divisions can be almost four times less accurate than projections for affluent and nonrural divisions. In 2018, rural enrollment projections were off by 4.4% while nonrural estimates were off by only 1.2%.

Enrollment projections for divisions with the highest poverty were off by 6.6%, while estimates for divisions with the least poverty only were off by 1.8%. These subtle inaccuracies contribute to significant inequities for calculating no-loss funding during a pandemic.