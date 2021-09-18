Kelly Evans and Beth Vann-Turnbull column: We need more homes for our families

This heightened need unfolded in an environment where affordable housing has become scarce — so scarce that finding permanent and attainable housing for families in need now is a herculean task. The Richmond region has one of the lowest rental vacancy rates in the country. The availability of deeply affordable housing is in particularly short supply.

The result is a significant bottleneck in our region’s homeless services pipeline. What typically was a 30- to 35-day shelter stay for families before the pandemic has doubled now to at least a 60- to 70-day shelter stay. This backlog means that families stay in temporary shelter longer and more families are at risk of homelessness because shelters remain at capacity.

Many of us remember the challenges of the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. Today’s environment is much more difficult. This recent increase in families experiencing homelessness and housing instability should be a rallying cry that galvanizes our community to act.

So, what can our region do to address the rise in families experiencing homelessness?

First, higher pay is crucial. As a society, we should advocate for and implement a truly livable wage. When the heads of family households make more money, the risk of housing instability and homelessness drops exponentially.