Kelsey Clayback, Marissa Bivona and Maria Accavitti column: As we wrestle with back-to-school decisions, we cannot neglect early childhood teachers

By Kelsey Clayback, Marissa Bivona and Maria Accavitti
This summer, many educators and administrators are able to pause and regroup while determining the safest plan for returning to in-person schooling in the fall. However, for early childhood educators, there was no such pause. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, these educators have been continuing their work in classrooms across the country — helping children tie shoes and zip sweatshirts, reading stories, singing songs and tucking them in for naptime — all while sifting through burdens added by the virus. They are navigating sometimes conflicting information on best practices, calming parents’ fears and working to implement new hand-washing, sanitizing, mask-wearing and safety precaution protocols.
These new demands are adding stress to a system that was unstable to begin with and creating new stressors for teachers, many of whom already were contending with on-the-job challenges, low pay and inconsistent benefits before the pandemic. For centers that did close, the financial strain of remaining closed might spur those centers to open in the upcoming summer weeks.
As K-12 schools still are determining plans for reopening, child care providers are grappling with the challenges of reopening in real time, often with fewer resources than public schools. Despite this, these centers largely have been left out of the national conversation on education policy and practice during the pandemic. The current circumstance is a vital time to provide the respect, compensation, resources and support for which child care workers have been advocating for decades.
To effectively support and teach young children, these educators need backing from policymakers. In recent years, Virginia has made a significant investment in improving access to and quality of early childhood education (ECE), in part supporting research initiatives at the University of Virginia, of which we are a part. And this April, Virginia made available $70 million through the Child Care and Development Block Grant of the CARES Act to financially incentivize centers to remain open during the pandemic.
While these CARES Act funds require grantees to attest to following state guidance for basic physical safety measures, the funds are not intended to support the mental health of educators or the young children that they teach. Early childhood educators deserve support and resources now as they face the stress and uncertainty of in-person teaching during a pandemic.
Policymakers must assign top priority to evidence-based social and emotional learning (SEL) programs that build core competencies to support well-being. SEL is a critical tool for helping both teachers and their students to learn effective ways to communicate about and cope with the significant challenges they are facing, from adjusting to new ways of being together at a distance, to managing the disappointment, fear and uncertainty brought on by the ongoing pandemic. If we fail to prioritize these social and emotional needs as programs remain open, our children will be unprepared to effectively learn new skills and our teachers will be unprepared to teach them.
Ensuring access to and emphasis on SEL as part of the core curriculum is an important first step in supporting our educators and young learners through the pandemic at a universal level. But it is not enough to meet the needs of all teachers and children. Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation (ECMHC) is an evidence-based approach that has demonstrated promising effects, from reducing teacher stress levels and turnover to decreasing children’s problem behaviors and improving their social emotional skills and relationships. Mental health consultants provide invaluable support to programs by helping to build the capacity of teachers and families to support children’s mentally healthy development and to effectively manage challenges that arise.
Policymakers in our commonwealth have passed a bill to study and consider the feasibility of providing ECMHC for all early care and education programs in the state, but a decision about funding for these services cannot wait until the 2021 General Assembly session. Our early childhood educators and our youngest learners need these services now more than ever.
The field of early childhood education bolsters our economy in more ways than one — including keeping children safe so that their parents may return to work and building a strong social, emotional and academic foundation for the future success of every child. Despite the transformative power of high quality ECE, we continuously have undervalued the worth of our programs and teachers. This is an unprecedented pandemic that also carries an unprecedented opportunity to show our support for ECE, and invest in the children and teachers who help to ensure a brighter future for our commonwealth.
Kelsey Clayback is a doctoral student at the University of Virginia researching ways to support educators and promote social and emotional development in early childhood education settings.
Marissa Bivona worked for eight years as an early childhood educator before returning to the University of Virginia to earn a Ph.D. in clinical and school psychology with a focus in working collaboratively with early childhood educators to support teacher and student mental health.
Maria Accavitti is a doctoral student in the clinical and school psychology program at the University of Virginia whose work centers around supporting teacher and child relationships and mental health during the early years of school.