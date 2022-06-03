Kemper M. Beasley III column: The right to tell your story

I remember sitting in the gallery of a courtroom, observing my mentor put on evidence in a civil litigation case. I was a law student who had a great opportunity to work for a prominent and well-respected small-town attorney.

This attorney knew that allowing me to observe different cases in different courts would enrich my legal education. On this day, the attorney was arguing a case for his client in which the facts were not advantageous.

Toward the end of the hearing, I was surprised when he called his client to testify. From previous conversations, I had concluded my mentor did not believe his client would be a good witness. The client was too self-assured and had a tendency to embellish the facts.

Sure enough, the client remained true to character and did not provide great testimony. The judge ruled for the other party.

As we walked out of the courtroom, I waited for the client to express his anger over the outcome. To my surprise, he seemed to relish in the event.

Later, as we drove back to the office, I asked my mentor why he did not discourage his client from testifying. The wise and experienced attorney told me that often, it was important for individuals to not necessarily win in court, but to have an opportunity for their stories — or their voices — to be heard.

The priority of our court system is to provide justice by facilitating a judge or jury to make the right decision regarding a civil or criminal matter. However, as I have spent more time in court, both as a defense attorney and a prosecutor, I appreciate the need for individuals’ stories to be heard, whether it is a victim, a defendant or a witness who observed an event.

Section 8 of the Bill of Rights of the Virginia Constitution includes a right most people are familiar with. A person cannot be “compelled in any criminal proceeding to give evidence against himself”; or, as most commonly referenced, it’s the right to remain silent.

However, this same section has the “right to speak” when it states that “a man hath a right to demand the cause and nature of his accusation, to be confronted with the accusers and witnesses, and to call for evidence in his favor.” Here the Virginia Constitution gives a voice to accusers, witnesses and defendants.

These rights incorporated in the Virginia Constitution were adopted in 1776 — probably in response to unfair British judicial policies, such as the Administration of Justice Act, which was passed by Great Britain in 1774. These rights do not mean everyone’s story is true, right or worthy of a favorable verdict, but that everyone has the liberty to be heard in a court of law.

Recently, many Americans have been captivated by a civil trial in Virginia involving two celebrities — Johnny Depp and Amber Heard — as opposing parties. Initially, I wondered why these two individuals, who presumably have wealth and recognition, would put their reputations on the line to go through such a trial.

However, as I consider these individuals, I wonder if they might be similar to many of my clients as a defense attorney, or the victims I have worked with as a prosecutor. They have a story they want to be heard. Thankfully, our court system gives them, and everyone, the opportunity to tell that story.

Lyrics to “America the Beautiful” include “America! America! God mend thine every flaw, Confirm thy soul in self-control, Thy liberty in law!”

Our country is not perfect and has its flaws. Nevertheless, as citizens of the United States and the commonwealth of Virginia, we are blessed to enjoy certain liberties preserved through our laws.

Prior to a judge or jury rendering a decision or verdict, those involved have the right to speak. This, along with many other liberties enjoyed by its citizens, remind us that America is, indeed, beautiful.