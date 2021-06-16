Kemper M. Beasley III column: The value of collective input

There are many changes to the Code of Virginia that are gaining headlines this year. Yet, of the many changes that will go into effect July 1, one change that might go unnoticed is one that will affect a fundamental right under the Bill of Rights of the Virginia Constitution.
In Section 8 of the Bill of Rights, Virginia citizens are granted the right in felony cases, along with misdemeanor cases under appeal, to a trial by jury. Specifically, it includes this language:
“That in criminal prosecutions a man hath a right to demand the cause and nature of his accusation, to be confronted with the accusers and witnesses, and to call for evidence in his favor, and he shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of his vicinage, without whose unanimous consent he cannot be found guilty. He shall not be deprived of life or liberty, except by the law of the land or the judgment of his peers, nor be compelled in any criminal proceeding to give evidence against himself, nor be put twice in jeopardy for the same offense.”
The General Assembly recently passed legislation that will go into effect on July 1 that preserves the right to a jury trial but shifts sentencing, unless the defendant requests otherwise, from the jury to the judge.
The jury will still decide guilt or innocence, but if the defendant if found guilty by the jury, his punishment will be decided by the presiding judge.
My job allows me to hear and discuss the resulting trial strategy of the change in criminal jury trials from both sides of the courtroom, defense attorneys and prosecutors. As a small-town attorney in central Virginia, I get the unique experience of being both in private practice and a part-time assistant commonwealth’s attorney.
My job as assistant commonwealth’s attorney requires me to prosecute crimes, mostly in the district courts, of the county in which I live. My private law practice is diverse, but it includes criminal defense work in other counties.
Therefore, depending on the day of the week and the county I am in, I am either representing defendants charged with crimes or prosecuting them. As a result, my thoughts on how the change in jury trials will affect trial strategy vary depending on what mindset I am in that day. Nevertheless, the right to a criminal trial by jury is one that I am glad remains a part of Virginia’s judicial system.
The ability for a defendant to be tried by his or her peers is a foundational principle for the commonwealth of Virginia. In Virginia, the value of having citizens decide guilt or innocence is evident in the fact that this right is not reserved just for the defendant charged with a crime.
The prosecutor and the judge also can ask that a jury be impaneled. All the major parties in a criminal trial can concede that justice sometimes is best served by a group of diverse men and women, who hold different jobs and different stations in life, but all of whom are protected by the law and unanimously have to decide if the law is broken.
Jury trials remind us that our commonwealth values its citizens and their collective input. As citizens we can take comfort that justice is not in the hands of one, but many. The same principle is true of the other branches of government.
Those who serve in the executive and the legislative branches also are subject to the collective input of its citizens. A criminal defendant, who because of lack of resources or the facts of her case, might fear standing before one person, the judge, who will determine her guilt or innocence.
Instead, she can walk into the courtroom, ask for a jury of her peers and plead for their mercy. Likewise, a citizen in Virginia — who thinks that his station in life will make his voice unheard — can join his peers and together provide their collective input to ensure that our government, not just our judicial system, is responsive to its people.
Kemper M. Beasley III is an attorney in Farmville and also serves as assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Buckingham County. Contact him at: kemper.beasley.law@gmail.com