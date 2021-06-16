Kemper M. Beasley III column: The value of collective input

There are many changes to the Code of Virginia that are gaining headlines this year. Yet, of the many changes that will go into effect July 1, one change that might go unnoticed is one that will affect a fundamental right under the Bill of Rights of the Virginia Constitution.

In Section 8 of the Bill of Rights, Virginia citizens are granted the right in felony cases, along with misdemeanor cases under appeal, to a trial by jury. Specifically, it includes this language:

“That in criminal prosecutions a man hath a right to demand the cause and nature of his accusation, to be confronted with the accusers and witnesses, and to call for evidence in his favor, and he shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of his vicinage, without whose unanimous consent he cannot be found guilty. He shall not be deprived of life or liberty, except by the law of the land or the judgment of his peers, nor be compelled in any criminal proceeding to give evidence against himself, nor be put twice in jeopardy for the same offense.”

The General Assembly recently passed legislation that will go into effect on July 1 that preserves the right to a jury trial but shifts sentencing, unless the defendant requests otherwise, from the jury to the judge.