Ken Woodley column: President Biden can give America a ‘Neil Armstrong moment’ on race

In July 2008, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors made its own formal apology for the county’s decision to shut down public education in June 1959. Alfred L. Cobbs, Ph.D., who was one of the African American children locked out of school, attended the public delivery of that apology.

Cobbs writes in his memoir, “Locked Out,” that the ceremony “would tax my emotions almost to the breaking point, for it was almost impossible for me to grasp that what was happening was real and not a dream.” As he had witnessed that day’s events, “the flow of tears and the outpouring of emotions seemed to find no end. I had found ... catharsis ...”

The power of a genuine apology is real. I know from personal experience. I am a white man and, in 1997, I publicly apologized for slavery and Jim Crow and everything done in their name. I made that apology when I was editor of The Farmville Herald, based in Prince Edward County, which relentlessly had editorialized in the 1950s and 1960s for Massive Resistance to integration, even if it meant shutting down public education.

I’ve never owned a slave and, as a 2-year-old in 1959, I had nothing to do with the closing of any school. But reaching out across this terrible racist chasm was, and is, the right thing to do.