Kendra Norrell, Faith Walker and Nelson Reveley column: Keep the zero-fare pilot going

While many transit systems saw dramatic — if temporary — reductions in ridership, GRTC’s held incredibly strong in 2020, dipping only 3.2% on local fixed-route service and demonstrating its key role getting people around in their everyday lives, more often than not to do the essential work that keeps society going.

During the past year, GRTC’s zero-fare policy has been an enormous benefit, not only protecting the health of bus operators and passengers, but also making it easier for folks to navigate these extremely challenging economic times.

Zero-fare has put upward of $1,000 directly back in the pockets of each rider, money that has gone a long way on tight budgets.

According to GRTC’s 2019 Passenger Survey, 54% of riders have a household income under $24,999 and 79% have a household income under $49,999 — as such, most of the fare revenue GRTC collects comes from folks wrestling with low incomes.

While a bus fare is far less than the heavy financial burden of maintaining, insuring, operating, repairing, paying off a car or repeatedly paying for ride-hailing services, being able to save and spend that bus fare on other necessities is a significant benefit both to individual riders and to the local economy.