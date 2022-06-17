Kennedi Woods column: My dad is a Marine and my hero

As we approach Father’s Day, I want to express my love and appreciation for my dad, Kenneth Woods, who always has been my superhero. The super suit he wore wasn’t made of stretchy material like those donned by Batman or Spider-Man. My dad wore baggy garb of tan camo with the American flag on his arm and the Eagle, Globe and Anchor on his chest.

My dad joined the military when he was 18 years old. During his career, he was deployed to Iraq, fought in the city of Ramadi, and served as an adviser to the Iraqi military and police forces. Like many who fought overseas, he returned home with a brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and other health issues.

Despite all of that, my dad loved being in the military. Whenever he talks about his adult life, his Marine Corps experiences are bound to be included. He always tells them in a positive way.

In true superhero fashion, he has faced hardship while in the corps. But rather than dwelling on the adversity, he focuses on the lessons and opportunities he received from his victories. He also knows how to tell a great story — as though it came straight out of a comic book. Not a “Bang!” or a “Pow!” is spared.

There is not a challenge too great for my dad, nor ever a question of his loyalty to our family or to this country. Amid all that now is happening in the United States, he advocates for the spirit of what our country stands for and never loses hope in its improvement. He is one of the wisest and most multifaceted people I know — qualities he developed during his time of service.

My dad has traveled the world under the banner of our flag. Whenever he talks about his trips, he explains the cultures he experienced and still can remember the names of the people who treated him with exceptional kindness.

On vacations, we visit the bases on which he once lived and served. He proudly gives us a tour of these installations, pointing out where the old chow hall used to be, where he would be for the drill field, where he took his college classes and my personal favorite — where he met my mom.

Every base we’ve visited has opened my eyes to another part of my dad. He talks about the riffraff he participated in, the promotions he received and the friends he made whom he keeps in touch with to this day. Good, bad or indifferent, his life is intertwined with the Marine Corps.

For that reason, my dad’s service means everything to me. The man he now is was shaped by his time in the Marine Corps. The lessons of discipline and perseverance he has passed onto my sister and I are the lessons the corps taught him. He has fueled my interest in mentoring, traveling and learning from people who come from all walks of life.

We have been afforded many opportunities and a great quality of life because of my dad’s military service. He has shown me how to love my country, even in times when it seems like it doesn’t love its citizens back.

On the sweatshirts, T-shirts, plaques and other memorabilia my dad has accumulated over the years, the Marine Corps symbol is emblazoned all over our home, and it is a part of our lives. My dad’s service means the world to me because he wouldn’t be who he is without the military, and I wouldn’t be who I am without him.