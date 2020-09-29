Kennerly Davis column: Good reasons to fill the seat

Democrats assert that the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should not be filled in a presidential election year, and they vow to do everything possible to block the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Such statements are to be expected during the homestretch of a hotly contested political contest. However, when evaluated in light of relevant law and established precedent, the argument that it is improper to fill a Supreme Court vacancy during a presidential election year is without merit.
Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution enumerates the powers and responsibilities of the president. It states in relevant part that “he shall nominate, and by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, shall appoint … judges of the Supreme Court …” The Judiciary Act of 1869 specifies that the Supreme Court shall consist of nine justices. The president clearly has the authority, indeed the duty, to make nominations to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court whenever they occur.
In practice, presidents have made nominations to fill Supreme Court vacancies during presidential election years 25 times. The Senate, exercising its independent constitutional authority as a separate branch of the government, voted to confirm 21 of those nominees.
One of these cases involved a Richmond legend. In 1800, John Adams nominated John Marshall to fill a Supreme Court vacancy one month ahead of what was one of the most hotly contested presidential elections in the history of our country. Marshall was confirmed in the lame duck session of the Senate that followed Adams’ defeat in the election.
The precedent is clearly established. If the Senate concludes the president’s nominee is acceptable, nothing prevents confirmation during a presidential election year.
When the Senate concludes that the president’s nominee is unacceptable because of issues relating to individual qualifications or judicial philosophy, the precedent also is clearly established. The Senate has not confirmed a Supreme Court nominee proposed in an election year by a president of the other party since 1888, when a Republican Senate confirmed Democratic President Grover Cleveland’s nomination of Melville Fuller to be chief justice.
The precedent of nonconfirmation established by a century of practice following 1888 was reaffirmed and popularized in 1992 by then-Sen. Joseph Biden. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden urged President George H. W. Bush not to make any Supreme Court nominations during that presidential election year because the division of power between the Republican president and the Democratic-controlled Senate reflected a lack of agreement on judicial philosophy.
In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., acted in strict accordance with the post-Fuller precedent — often now referred to as the “Biden Rule” — when he declined to proceed with President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the election-year vacancy created by the death of Antonin Scalia.
In 2020, McConnell again is acting in strict accordance with precedent established by the nomination and confirmation of Marshall and many other justices when he pledges to advance Barrett’s nomination.
President Donald Trump has campaigned and governed with a clear commitment to appoint judges who will follow the original meaning of the Constitution and not reinterpret its text to support the pursuit of contemporary policy objectives. Senate Republicans steadfastly have supported the president’s commitment to constitutional originalism.
In stark contrast to 2016, there is complete agreement between the president and the Senate on judicial philosophy.
There is another serious reason for the Senate to proceed with its confirmation process for Barrett. When lower courts across the country consider legal issues in the cases before them, they often reach differing and inconsistent conclusions. The most important function of the high court is to serve as a final stop in the appeals process to resolve the legal inconsistencies that might result from lower court decisions.
Until the vacancy is filled, the Supreme Court may not be able to fulfill this vitally important responsibility. With an even number of justices on the bench, the possibility increases that cases will result in tie votes. When a tie vote occurs at the Supreme Court, the decision of the most senior lower court in the case stands. Any inconsistencies among lower court decisions remain unresolved.
Many states plan to greatly expand their reliance on mailed ballots in the upcoming election. Issues surrounding the mailed ballot process have led to a steadily growing number of lawsuits. In a close presidential election, the ultimate outcome could be determined by litigation. For the sake of the country, that litigation must be concluded decisively.
The Supreme Court must be fully staffed so that it can render a conclusive decision and prevent the destabilizing chaos that otherwise will result from an assortment of inconsistent lower court decisions.
There are good reasons to fill the seat.
Kennerly Davis is a former deputy attorney general for the commonwealth of Virginia. Contact him at: j.kendavis@verizon.net