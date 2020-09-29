Kennerly Davis column: Good reasons to fill the seat

Democrats assert that the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should not be filled in a presidential election year, and they vow to do everything possible to block the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Such statements are to be expected during the homestretch of a hotly contested political contest. However, when evaluated in light of relevant law and established precedent, the argument that it is improper to fill a Supreme Court vacancy during a presidential election year is without merit.

Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution enumerates the powers and responsibilities of the president. It states in relevant part that “he shall nominate, and by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, shall appoint … judges of the Supreme Court …” The Judiciary Act of 1869 specifies that the Supreme Court shall consist of nine justices. The president clearly has the authority, indeed the duty, to make nominations to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court whenever they occur.

In practice, presidents have made nominations to fill Supreme Court vacancies during presidential election years 25 times. The Senate, exercising its independent constitutional authority as a separate branch of the government, voted to confirm 21 of those nominees.