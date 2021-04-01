Kennerly Davis column: The serious constitutional issue buried in the COVID-19 relief bill

On March 11, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law. Through the act, the federal government will hand out $1.9 trillion over four years to individuals, businesses, and state and local governments; $350 billion in federal funds will flow to states and localities, almost $7 billion of that to Virginia.

Prior to its passage, several public opinion polls reported that sizable majorities of Americans supported the legislation. That’s not surprising. With all of that free money flowing out of Washington for the stated purpose of COVID-19 relief, what’s not to like? Quite a lot, actually.

As Milton Friedman often reminded us, when it comes to federal spending, there is no such thing as a free lunch. Near the end of the 628-page act, in Section 9901, there is a provision that could hobble the economies of states and localities. The provision, added at the last minute by Senate Democrats, explicitly bars states that accept any funds under the act from cutting their taxes in any way at any time during the period covered by the act, which is specified to run through the end of 2024.