When Congress thankfully decides to shed the Confederate monikers from United States military bases, our leaders should honor the name of a Civil War hero who rose from the humblest of origins in Norfolk to serve the Union and earn the prestigious U.S. Medal of Honor: Sgt. William Harvey Carney.
Born into slavery on Feb. 4, 1840, Carney bravely risked his life despite being wounded multiple times during the second battle of Fort Wagner off the South Carolina coast. This month marks the 157th anniversary of that harrowing and bloody event, which took place on July 18, 1863.
Carney’s life entailed the type of American story too often neglected and untold. He learned to read and write at a secret school because Virginia had outlawed such lessons to African Americans, enslaved or free.
Sometime before the Civil War, Carney and his parents left Norfolk and resettled in New Bedford, Mass., possibly with the assistance of the Underground Railroad. In New Bedford, Carney worked in odd jobs while planning to go into the ministry.
When the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, it included a provision that allowed African Americans to join the U.S. military. Massachusetts Gov. John A. Andrew, a longtime abolitionist, quickly created a Black fighting unit known as the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, and Carney enlisted in Company C on Feb. 17.
In a letter published later that year in William Lloyd Garrison’s abolitionist newspaper, The Liberator, Carney explained, “I could best serve my God serving my country and my oppressed brothers.”
Carney’s decision also could have been influenced by the orations and articles of Frederick Douglass, who often proclaimed to fellow Black men that enlisting would prove that African Americans were good, patriotic soldiers, entitled to full citizenship and that fighting against slavery would ennoble their lives. Two sons of Douglass — Charles and Lewis — also joined the 54th. After Carney enlisted, he was quickly promoted to sergeant, a testimony to his intelligence, skills and leadership abilities — all of which he would demonstrate, along with extraordinary courage and determination — at Fort Wagner on July 18, when the 600 men of the 54th charged the Confederate’s well-fortified ramparts.
After more than two hours of intense combat, 272 of the regiment’s troops had been killed, wounded or captured, including its leader, Col. Robert Gould Shaw, a member of a white abolitionist family who died on the fort’s parapet.
Fighting near the front, Carney saw color guard Sgt. John Wall killed and snatched his flag before it fell. Carney held the banner high and rallied his comrades, but he soon found himself alone and had to fall back, suffering four wounds while he stumbled and crawled to safety. Holding the flag aloft the entire way, Carney told the cheering fellow survivors, “Boys, I only did my duty; the old flag never touched the ground!”
Because of the severity of his wounds, Carney was honorably discharged in June 1864. Later, he married Susannah Williams, also born in Norfolk, and the couple had one child, Clara.
Carney became the first African American mail carrier in New Bedford, serving for 32 years, and then worked as a Massachusetts governmental messenger. Fatally injured in an elevator accident, Carney died on Dec. 9, 1908, and is buried in New Bedford. Massachusetts ordered all flags to fly at half-mast, the first such honor in the state for an African American.
Carney, though, lived long enough to receive his Medal of Honor on May 23, 1900, a delay that apparently is not unusual for Civil War veterans. He is recognized as the first African American to perform an action that earned the award.
Writer and civil rights activist James Weldon Johnson, who wrote the anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also honored Carney in the early 1900s by co-writing a song about his heroics, “Boys the Old Flag Never Touched the Ground.”
Norfolk’s Black community celebrated its native son with a statue that stands atop the African American Civil War memorial in the city’s West Point Cemetery, where 58 Black Civil War and Spanish-American War veterans are buried. Carney died before the tribute could be unveiled in 1920.
Sgt. William Harvey Carney would be an inspirational name for a U.S. military base and a fitting salute for a true patriotic hero — a proud and courageous soldier who did not turn his back on America, and who risked death on the battlefield to honor the flag and American ideals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
If this statue (one of the few remaining of an era, none of us had the opportunity to be a part of). will help teach future children the “real truth” about America's past .... even as it continues to further divide us ... have at it ...
Why not a statue of the man who made the “excuse” for all this madness to happen? …. Just leave out his past, so as not to overdue the “truth” of all great Americans.
The real truth ….. nothing is gonna make anyone comfortable with the actions the Mop and BLM have used for the "Change" we see happening now …. and the people behind the Mob. welcomes that … because Making America Great Again, is not their goal …. Their goal is the New Un-United Socialist States of America, something the Founding Fathers never environed. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.