Kenneth Cooper Alexander column: What is critical? Teaching inclusive lessons in history.

My examination of her grassroots leadership illustrates several points about teaching an accurate rendering of history that includes diverse and complex personalities. I could not limit my research and storytelling only to the life of Butts or her most famous achievement — her 1966 U.S. Supreme Court victory that struck down state and local poll taxes in several Southern states, including Virginia.

I needed to explore the context of her times and the continuum of the state’s history from 1619, when Africans first were brought unwillingly to Virginia’s shores. As the great civil rights leader Ella Baker observed, “The freedom movement has been and is as old as the existence of Black people on this continent.”

I needed to peel back the layers of American racial history, particularly in Virginia, and trace many aspects of that freedom struggle from Colonial times through the 1960s, including the establishment of our Constitution, which failed to protect basic voting rights; the life and aspirations of enslaved African Americans; the Black struggle for full citizenship, suffrage, education and economic opportunity; the ascendancy of Jim Crow apartheid and suppression of voting rights; and the continuum of courageous, determined and resilient civil rights leaders from the grassroots to courtrooms to the picket lines to the streets and into politics.