Kenneth Cooper Alexander column: What is critical? Teaching inclusive lessons in history.

In a world brimming with complex challenges, we need to rear citizens skilled in analytical and creative thinking who can also see issues from different perspectives. Teaching honest and accurate American history — the whole story — can mightily help students develop such abilities.
Our students must learn to see history not as a series of dates, events and famous leaders distant from their lives, but as a dynamic procession filled with real people whose decisions shaped and still influence our current conditions. Students also should learn about a certain subset of such influencers: those who recognized problems and found the courage or developed the acumen to parlay hope into possibility and possibility into achievement.
I would love for students to see at least a little bit of themselves in the characteristics of those creative problem-solvers and to recalibrate their aspirations.
In recent years, I have thought a lot about learning from history — a personal exploration that predated our nation’s current consternation over teaching the impact of racism and the political attempts to make critical race theory seem radioactive. Such bitter debates are causing us to lose sight of what really is needed: full, honest, fact-based and inclusive history lessons, which are critical to nourishing our democracy.
I say all that based on my experiences in researching my book, “Persistence: Evelyn Butts and the African American Quest for Full Citizenship and Self-Determination,” published this summer. Butts, whose grassroots leadership blossomed in the 1960s, was a seamstress who transformed herself into a longtime Norfolk voting rights and civil rights crusader and political power broker.
My examination of her grassroots leadership illustrates several points about teaching an accurate rendering of history that includes diverse and complex personalities. I could not limit my research and storytelling only to the life of Butts or her most famous achievement — her 1966 U.S. Supreme Court victory that struck down state and local poll taxes in several Southern states, including Virginia.
I needed to explore the context of her times and the continuum of the state’s history from 1619, when Africans first were brought unwillingly to Virginia’s shores. As the great civil rights leader Ella Baker observed, “The freedom movement has been and is as old as the existence of Black people on this continent.”
I needed to peel back the layers of American racial history, particularly in Virginia, and trace many aspects of that freedom struggle from Colonial times through the 1960s, including the establishment of our Constitution, which failed to protect basic voting rights; the life and aspirations of enslaved African Americans; the Black struggle for full citizenship, suffrage, education and economic opportunity; the ascendancy of Jim Crow apartheid and suppression of voting rights; and the continuum of courageous, determined and resilient civil rights leaders from the grassroots to courtrooms to the picket lines to the streets and into politics.
Equipped with a long view of American history, I could see with clarity that Butts, like many African American participants in the modern civil rights movement, was not only struggling to cast off Jim Crow repression but to also address centuries of oppressive political and social structures that had been both layered on and embedded within American society.
So, when Butts knocked out Virginia’s poll tax, or challenged other instances of discrimination, she was not battling just a few laws or unfair practices. She was fighting decades of widespread and entrenched racism, which was also often interlocked with gender and class biases.
My study deepened my own appreciation for the many essential civil rights contributions of grassroots leaders, especially from women. Like many students, I had previously perceived the civil rights movement as largely top-down — the likes of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall — while mostly ignoring the bottom-up.
The difference is important, because including diverse grassroots leaders expands our understanding of leadership traits and organizing techniques, while helping students better relate to history lessons and gain a new sense of the possible.
Butts had such a knack for elevating the ambitions of children in her Oakwood neighborhood, causing some to write Black History Month essays about her. One of them, Rachel Smith, explained it best: “I didn’t know Booker T. Washington, but I knew Evelyn Butts.”
Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D., is the mayor of Norfolk, and serves as chancellor of Centura College, Tidewater Tech and the Aviation Institute of Maintenance. He is the author of “Persistence: Evelyn Butts and the African American Quest for Full Citizenship and Self-Determination.” Contact him at: mayor@norfolk.gov