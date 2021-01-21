Kenneth P. Ruscio column: Coming of political age in the Trump era

Another lesson: Institutions matter, but so do the people who reside within them. The Federalist Papers should be required reading for any citizen. Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay methodically explained and justified a system of government ingeniously designed to function fairly and justly no matter who occupied the offices. It was to be tyrant-proof, since, as they knew, “enlightened statesmen will not always be at the helm.” But virtue also was important. The system would identify those leaders “whose wisdom may best discern the true interest of their country and whose patriotism and love of justice will be least likely to sacrifice it to temporary and partial considerations.” In today’s language, we would say, “Character counts.”

The students I teach today wonder whether democracy can solve problems. They see a divided, polarized, contentious society unable to find common ground. They worry about economic inequality and racial injustice. They hear that truth is a fiction and instead what matters is who has the power to impose a self-serving version of reality. They see people in positions of authority who exploit our system for their own advantage rather than the benefit of others. They feel manipulated by the type of leaders Hamilton warned us against: “those who have begun their career paying an obsequious court to the people, commencing demagogues and ending tyrants.”

It’s a dismal time for a political coming-of-age. My students are trying to make sense of the “Trump effect.” His time in office has reminded us by their absence of the qualities necessary for legitimate and effective leadership in a democracy. The ultimate lesson my students will learn, or so we can hope, is not to be like Trump, but to be anything but. I’m betting, certainly hoping, that the period they are living through has shown them democracy depends on a particular kind of leadership, one with humility, trust and character at its core.