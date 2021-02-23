Kennon Morris column: It's not the state's money to tax

In 2020, the federal government gave businesses a bridge loan called the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The purpose was to keep employees on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies had to submit an application with the formula for the number of employees and payroll per week, plus itemized expenses such as electricity to determine the amount of the loan. The amount was set up as loan from lending institutions, and the business signed the note and was given the money.

This loan enabled small businesses to stay viable and pay their employees. The loan worked as a bridge to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic. Personally, my family lost more money in the first five months of 2020 than in any other time I’ve worked here over the past 40 years.

Since we were considered a vital manufacturing business, we were lucky we could keep working, but other businesses were not so lucky. Those businesses had to close, work less hours, etc., but fortunately the PPP program saved many from failing.

At the end of 2020, the PPP loans were forgiven by the federal government, and given to the companies that participated as a federal grant. Therefore, businesses did not have to pay federal income tax on the money, and they were allowed to write the loan money off of their books as an expense.