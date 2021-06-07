Kerri J. Rhodes column: I lost my son to opioids. Now I’m fighting for moms like me.

There is a kind of grief so raw that your body and mind cannot process it.

You find yourself unable to stand, unable to breathe. Your heart shatters into a million pieces, leaving a hole in your very being.

The day that my son Taylor died from an accidental opioid overdose, this became my reality. Nothing could have prepared me for that moment, and the experience changed the trajectory of my life.

Every four minutes in this country, there is another mother mourning the loss of a child to opioid addiction. Over the past year, with COVID-19 raging in every community, the epidemic has only gotten worse.

Recent estimates show that more than 90,000 Americans died from a drug-related overdose in 2020, with a projected 75% to 80% of these deaths attributed to opioids.

After my son passed away, I decided to turn my grief into advocacy and do what I could to help others like Taylor. It’s more important than ever for our representatives in Congress to act and help stem the tide of the opioid epidemic.