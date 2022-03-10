Kerri Walker column: RGGI helps low-income households, especially in rural areas

Thanks to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), thousands of low-income Virginia households now have the opportunity to break out of a cycle of paying high energy bills caused by inefficiency. Low-income housing tends to have inadequate insulation, and inefficient heating and cooling appliances. This makes housing cheaper on the front end but leads to year after year of shockingly high energy bills for Virginians who least can afford them.

For 16 years, I have worked for project:HOMES, a nonprofit housing agency and Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) provider. The nonprofit currently serves 18 counties and nine cities to improve and maintain affordable, energy-efficient housing in Virginia.

When a home is fully weatherized, energy bills can be lowered by 25% to 30%. But the federal funding that provides free weatherization for low-income households does not cover certain repairs that must be in place before efficiency upgrades are installed. My team will visit a potential client’s home, inspect it and then have to walk away, or “defer” helping them. The reason: Their home needs repairs that are too expensive for them to make before we can weatherize their home for free.

For years, the Virginia WAP network has sought ways to find resources that would help avoid deferring almost 1 in 5 clients. In my experience, roofs are one of the greatest reasons for deferrals. We can’t weatherize a home if the roof is damaged and leaking because adding insulation would make the whole thing a heavy, dense sponge. Wet insulation is the main reason for ceiling collapses.

In addition to damaged roofs, other common reasons for deferrals are structural issues, moisture and electrical problems. Even though the term “deferred” implies we will come back later to do the work, the reality is most deferred applicants cannot afford the repairs; they are stuck paying high energy bills.

This year, RGGI funds have become available to make the repairs needed so otherwise-deferred applicants can qualify for the federally funded WAP program. RGGI funding is just starting to help potentially thousands of low-income households across Virginia stop wasting energy and comfortably lower their energy bills.

RGGI low-income energy efficiency funds strengthen the surrounding community, as well as directly benefiting the household receiving the weatherization and efficiency upgrades.

Because of RGGI funds, we have been able to employ more people in the energy field, and we have been able to expand our work with a network of heating, roofing, plumbing and electrical contractors throughout our 18-county service area. Approximately 38 subcontractors are benefiting from the work that our agency alone is generating with RGGI funding. These local contractors are spending funds in their communities to purchase materials and supplies to complete the work.

It is very challenging to run a weatherization program with high deferral rates. Deferrals impact our ability to hit our WAP production goals. When we have a deferral, the time spent processing the application, doing the site inspection and then properly deferring the job is time lost that does not contribute to our production goals.

To responsibly spend available federal funds, we need production — deferrals impede production, cost us valuable staff time and result in less service to the communities we help. Overcoming those deferrals is good business.

Though we are putting RGGI funding to work in all the communities we serve, our rural communities are benefiting the most from this new program. The six highest Virginia counties for deferrals are Accomack, Buckingham, Charles City, Hanover, Northampton and Prince Edward.

One reason deferrals are higher in these communities is residents in these areas do not have access to the same types of housing programs as urban and suburban residents do. As of today, 65% of the homes we are assisting with RGGI funds have been in our rural counties.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a big win for Virginia residents: supporting job growth, contributing to local economic growth, improving their homes and helping the environment. Few programs make a significant difference at so many levels. We hope that low-income energy efficiency funding is here to stay. The value RGGI brings to all Virginians should not be underestimated.