Kevin Cianfarini and Erik Shilts column: Heat pumps can insulate Richmonders from natural gas volatility

By Kevin Cianfarini and Erik Shilts

The planned 40% price hike by Richmond Gas Works underscores the already dire need for our city to curtail its risky investments in methane gas. Russia’s aggression in Ukraine sent shockwaves through global fossil fuel markets, and Richmond’s municipal gas utility is coping with the fallout. City residents, 17% of whom already had a high energy burden prior to this increase, will be left to bear the financial burden come this winter.

According to KPMG, 85% of estimated global fossil fuel reserves have been nationalized by potentially aggressive regimes, the consequences of which can be seen with Russia. Despite this, Richmond Gas Works continues to expand its methane gas infrastructure.

According to Richmond’s Capital Improvement Plan, City Council intends to allocate $100 million to our municipal gas utility in a plan that would shackle countless residents to the relentless volatility of the methane gas market. This is in addition to a pre-existing $120 million fund from prior years.

However, an alternative narrative is piquing interest around the world. The European Union has recognized the importance of heat pumps in combating Russian President Vladamir Putin’s aggression and the inherent volatility of gas. Likewise, U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the role clean energy technologies play in national security by invoking the Defense Production Act to accelerate the domestic manufacturing of heat pumps.

In Virginia’s mild climate, modern heat pumps are so efficient that they use less gas than burning fuel on premises, even when the electricity comes from a gas-fired power plant. Furthermore, the state’s diverse electricity generation means roughly 40% of your power isn’t generated from gas.

Coupled together, Virginians with heat pumps are significantly insulated from global gas market volatility. Even in colder climates, which historically have not been favorable for heat pumps, technological breakthroughs allow American-made heat pumps to operate at high efficiency in temperatures as low as minus-10 degrees Fahrenheit.

This technology isn’t magic, nor is it new. A heat pump simply is a device that is able to collect and transport energy from one place to another. Both your air conditioner and refrigerator are heat pumps. In many areas of the world, heat pumps that can both heat and cool are called reverse cycle air conditioners.

Furthermore, an air conditioner and its heat pump counterpart are 95% mechanically identical. Just $300 to $600 of manufacturing components separate an air conditioning unit from a reversible heat pump.

In the U.S. Senate, the proposed HEATR Act (Senate Bill 4139) would incentivize American HVAC manufacturers to stop cost-cutting, and instead produce bidirectional heat pumps. For the end consumer, buying an air conditioner would have the added benefit of a high-quality heating device at no extra cost.

Depending on the building, there can be steep upfront costs to retroactively fit a heat pump. The Zero-Emission Homes Act (Senate Bill 2370 and House Bill 4872) would provide point-of-sale rebates of up to $14,000 per household to make the switch.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who represents the city of Richmond, has officially supported the bill. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats, have yet to do so.

The HEATR Act and the Zero-Emission Homes Act complement each other by addressing supply- and demand-side issues. Together, they would make reversible heat pumps widely available and affordable in the United States, which already has been the case in other parts of the world for decades.

We must demand more from both City Council and Congress. If you’re concerned about the gas price hike, and what that means for our city’s energy security, consider voicing your opposition to the planned gas infrastructure expansion to your member of City Council. If you think a heat pump could help your household become more financially secure, but are alarmed at the upfront cost, consider calling Kaine and Warner to voice support for these bills.