Kevin Doyle column: Virginia should reform its barrier crime laws

Over the past few decades, numerous groups from the World Health Organization to the American Medical Association to the American Psychiatric Association have classified addiction as the health condition it is. And yet in many cases, the commonwealth of Virginia continues to prevent people in stable, long-term recovery from becoming fully contributing members of society: Virginia’s so-called barrier crime laws treat them as unworthy of employment.
This is particularly problematic for the behavioral health community, which for many years has relied on people in recovery as a significant part of its workforce.
During my 35-year career in addiction treatment settings in Virginia, I was privileged to work alongside dozens of talented, passionate individuals in recovery — many of whom were willing to start at the bottom of the employment ladder, working weekend and overnight shifts as they obtained additional training and education to allow them to advance into positions with more responsibility. Recovery alone does not qualify an individual to do this important work, but obtaining experience and training, combined with personal experience, can lead to a powerful treatment professional.
The problem is — as a result of their substance use disorders, and how substance use has been criminalized — these recovering individuals frequently are prevented from working in a wide variety of public settings due to laws that may be well-intended but are far too broad and often discriminatory. While it might make sense to restrict people who have committed violent crimes, especially in their recent past, from entering the health care field, the list of barrier crimes is far more expansive and should be narrowed to only those necessary to protect public safety.
For many, their so-called criminal activity was directly and solely related to their substance use disorder; once they completed treatment and entered recovery, they established themselves as law-abiding citizens looking to return to full functioning in society. In the absence of reform, these barrier crime laws imply that recovery is not even possible and create recovery hurdles that actually can harm public health and safety.
As recently reported in the Virginia Mercury, Stafford County resident Rudy Carey, a person in sustained recovery from a substance use disorder who had an excellent work record, was fired from his job as an addiction counselor when his employer entered into a contract that required compliance with barrier crime provisions. Not only are these laws indefensible in their current state, they also are not time-limited, thus imposing what amounts to lifetime bans on people who have long since completed whatever sentence was issued by the criminal justice system.
This reality mimics other unwarranted punitive responses against citizens, such as withholding driver’s permits or medical licenses long after completion of legal requirements — effectively blocking people from resuming their lives, obtaining employment and becoming taxpaying workers. These types of ongoing punishments and restrictions, which disproportionately affect people of color, are relics of the “War on Drugs” and “tough-on-crime” strategies that have long since failed and need to be abandoned.
People in recovery from substance use and other behavioral health disorders should be celebrated, provided with training and welcomed back into the workforce once they are ready to contribute — not confronted with insurmountable legal barriers that persist for the rest of their lives.
It is time for Virginia and other states to reform barrier crime laws, and focus on strengthening treatment and recovery services, as well as workforce preparation and training.
Kevin Doyle, Ed.D., is a longtime Virginia resident and the dean and interim provost of the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. He is based in Charlottesville and Center City, Minn. Contact him at: KDoyle@hazeldenbettyford.edu