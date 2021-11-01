Kevin Doyle column: Virginia should reform its barrier crime laws

Over the past few decades, numerous groups from the World Health Organization to the American Medical Association to the American Psychiatric Association have classified addiction as the health condition it is. And yet in many cases, the commonwealth of Virginia continues to prevent people in stable, long-term recovery from becoming fully contributing members of society: Virginia’s so-called barrier crime laws treat them as unworthy of employment.

This is particularly problematic for the behavioral health community, which for many years has relied on people in recovery as a significant part of its workforce.

During my 35-year career in addiction treatment settings in Virginia, I was privileged to work alongside dozens of talented, passionate individuals in recovery — many of whom were willing to start at the bottom of the employment ladder, working weekend and overnight shifts as they obtained additional training and education to allow them to advance into positions with more responsibility. Recovery alone does not qualify an individual to do this important work, but obtaining experience and training, combined with personal experience, can lead to a powerful treatment professional.