Kevin Finto and Chris Frelke column: A lasting, democratic mark on Richmond's green spaces

By Kevin Finto and Chris Frelke

This month, we mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, a man widely hailed as the father of landscape architecture. He left a lasting, democratic mark on American green spaces, including those in the Richmond region.

A native of Hartford, Connecticut, Olmsted was a true renaissance man, having mastered many professions before turning his full attention to landscape architecture. Those professions included writing for The New York Times and leading the United States Sanitary Commission, a forerunner to the Red Cross.

Olmsted’s life — and the course of conservationist history — forever was changed during a visit to Europe in the 1850s. His exposure to public gardens and the splendor of the English countryside inspired him, and it informed his later work as a landscape architect of major parks in the United States, including Central Park in New York City.

Olmsted’s belief in the importance of community and culture influenced his work, which widely is regarded as the standard of excellence for landscape architecture today. His belief in the importance of social equity led him to create parks for all people.

Olmsted visited the Franklin Davis & Co. nursery in Richmond, where he met associates of local financier and philanthropist Lewis Ginter. Ginter had initiated developments through Richmond’s North Side, notably in and around present-day Ginter Park, Laburnum Avenue and Brookland Park Boulevard.

Ginter’s associates employed Olmsted’s firm to help develop “Brook Turnpike,” which became the Brook Road that runs through Richmond’s North Side today. Olmsted and his firm also played a leading role in helping to develop Sherwood Park west of Brook Road, though racial segregation and other factors prevented his vision from being more fully realized.

In the city of Richmond today, we are fortunate to have more than 170 parks and 40 miles of trails. Maymont’s rich history offers the perspective of our past, coupled with formal gardens and 100 acres of beautiful landscapes.

Monroe Park, just renovated in 2018, is an oasis of green where the busy corridors of Main, Belvedere and Franklin streets intersect. The James River Park System provides wilderness in the heart of the city along miles of shoreline.

The Low Line connects Richmond’s Canal Walk with Great Shiplock Park, creating a vibrant, welcoming, environmentally sound green space along the Virginia Capital Trail. Parks and public green spaces are nestled in neighborhoods throughout our urban landscape.

Yet despite our city’s rich natural resources and the strong public support that makes them accessible, we know there is much more work to be done. That’s why organizations like ours and others like us are engaging every day through thoughtful planning, planting and maintenance of Richmond’s public green spaces.

We are thrilled with Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council’s historic $78 million investment of federal funds to support our park system and community centers. Olmsted’s principles are as essential to our communities today as they were 200 years ago.

Scenery, suitability, style and service are elements of Olmsted’s vision that will be ever-present in the wide array of park projects supported by this funding. They will keep with his spirit of designing spaces that connect communities and enhance the quality of life for all Richmonders.

The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, and Capital Trees — a public-private partnership with the goal of creating a greener and more livable Richmond — are joining with the Maymont Foundation and the Monroe Park Conservancy to mark Olmsted’s bicentennial birthday. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 26, at 5 p.m. at the Byrd Park Roundhouse.

Join us as we commemorate the founding role of Olmsted in creating parks for all people; celebrate the Richmond community’s rich green space resources; and advocate for continued investment in growing access for all.

Two hundred years later, Olmsted’s contributions are everywhere we look. His democratic legacy of making public spaces available and accessible to all is one we carry forward in Richmond, in pursuit of bringing all of our communities together.