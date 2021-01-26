Kim Bobo column: Let's give Virginia's essential workers paid sick days — for their benefit and ours

There are 193 countries in the world — 179 of them have policies allowing workers to take paid sick days off when they are ill. But not the U.S.
Most countries have paid sick day standards because they are good for workers, children (and schools), businesses and public health. With the support of public health professionals, teachers, parent groups, worker advocates and many business organizations, 15 states and dozens of U.S. cities and counties have adopted paid sick day standards.
The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy is a member of the Virginians for Paid Sick Days coalition, a statewide alliance of 25 organizations calling for a paid sick day standard in the commonwealth.
During the 2020 General Assembly, a bill requiring employers to allow workers to earn up to five paid sick days a year passed the House of Delegates but was killed (or passed by) on the Senate floor.
Opponents of the bill argued it would be a hardship for small businesses, difficult to administer and kill jobs. Although similar scare tactics were used in other states, studies of paid sick day policies show that the impact on businesses is minimal while the impact on low-wage workers, their families and public health is tremendous.
The Virginians for Paid Sick Days coalition worked with Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, to craft a bill that is good public policy, addresses concerns raised by state senators and provides access to paid sick days for people who have kept our economy running, including health care, grocery and child care workers.
Guzman is sponsoring the Essential Workers Paid Sick Day legislation (House Bill 2137) that:
- Requires employers in 11 categories of essential workers to allow workers to earn and use up to five paid sick days a year for themselves or their sick family members.
- Exempts part-time workers who work less than 20 hours per week.
- Provides a hardship exemption for businesses that are struggling.
This bill is good public policy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic where more than 483,000 cases have been reported in Virginia and more than 6,000 have died from this highly contagious virus. Expanding access to paid sick days prevents the spread of infectious disease.
This bill focuses on sectors that employ low-wage workers and do not offer paid sick days, but clearly should. A recent study of Virginia service workers found that only one-third of grocery store workers have paid sick days.
Most grocery stores are thriving during the pandemic, as people eat out less and buy more groceries. Grocery store workers interact with the public. If they come to work sick, they spread germs to their coworkers and to the public.
Child care workers and school personnel also are essential workers. How are we ever going to get child care centers and schools operating if their workers do not have paid sick days? Three out of four child care workers do not have paid sick days.
Workers who are sick should not have to choose between paying their rent or taking a sick day. Those who are without paid sick days often are forced to go to work sick. This is bad for businesses and public health. Workers without paid sick days spread the coronavirus.
During “normal” times, half of all coronaviruses are spread by food service workers. As Dr. Danny TK Avula, who now leads Virginia’s vaccine outreach, recently said, “We would see a drastic reduction in exposure” if workers had access to paid leave.
Most legislators believe workers should have paid sick days, but many would prefer to have businesses adopt policies on their own. Unfortunately, a voluntary approach is not working, because 1.2 million workers in Virginia do not have any paid sick time or any paid time off.
As history has shown, we needed core standards on child labor, health and safety, and the minimum wage. Now we need a core standard on paid sick days.
Many legislators say they “support the concept” of paid sick days. Unfortunately, a concept does not help anyone. Virginia needs a policy that will ensure that essential workers, those whom our society depends upon, can earn paid sick days to care for themselves or sick family members.
Next year, we hope whomever is elected governor will work with the General Assembly to create a paid sick day standard that covers all workers. But this year, during the pandemic, let’s get beyond a concept and cover these essential workers whom we claim to honor and cherish.
Kim Bobo is executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy. Contact her at: kim@virginiainterfaithcenter.org