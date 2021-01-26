Kim Bobo column: Let's give Virginia's essential workers paid sick days — for their benefit and ours

Workers who are sick should not have to choose between paying their rent or taking a sick day. Those who are without paid sick days often are forced to go to work sick. This is bad for businesses and public health. Workers without paid sick days spread the coronavirus.

During “normal” times, half of all coronaviruses are spread by food service workers. As Dr. Danny TK Avula, who now leads Virginia’s vaccine outreach, recently said, “We would see a drastic reduction in exposure” if workers had access to paid leave.

Most legislators believe workers should have paid sick days, but many would prefer to have businesses adopt policies on their own. Unfortunately, a voluntary approach is not working, because 1.2 million workers in Virginia do not have any paid sick time or any paid time off.

As history has shown, we needed core standards on child labor, health and safety, and the minimum wage. Now we need a core standard on paid sick days.

Many legislators say they “support the concept” of paid sick days. Unfortunately, a concept does not help anyone. Virginia needs a policy that will ensure that essential workers, those whom our society depends upon, can earn paid sick days to care for themselves or sick family members.

Next year, we hope whomever is elected governor will work with the General Assembly to create a paid sick day standard that covers all workers. But this year, during the pandemic, let’s get beyond a concept and cover these essential workers whom we claim to honor and cherish.