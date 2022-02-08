Kim Bobo column: Limit excessive use of solitary confinement

In fiscal year 2021, more than 3,000 people incarcerated in Virginia’s prisons spent more than 15 days in solitary confinement. The United Nations defines this as torture.

Across the nation, corrections agencies have renamed solitary confinement to deflect criticism. In Virginia, solitary confinement was called restrictive housing. Now it is called restorative housing. Regardless of the name, isolating human beings for long periods of time is torture.

In 2019, the General Assembly directed the Virginia Department of Corrections to produce an annual report on its use of solitary confinement. The October 2021 report, “Adoption of Restorative Housing in the Virginia Department of Corrections,” tells the story of long periods of isolation. This very recent report said 1,445 people spent between 15 to 29 days in isolated situations and 1,748 people were isolated for 30 days or more.

The report also says 48% of those put into solitary confinement suffered from minimal or mild mental illnesses. So, we take people who have some degree of mental illness and make it worse by isolating them?

Human beings are social. We need human beings around us for support and interaction. Science has shown that infants who are denied physical touch and social interaction do not develop mentally, emotionally or physically. People placed in solitary confinement for even relatively short periods of time often experience a range of mental health problems, including anxiety, panic, insomnia, paranoia, aggression and depression.

The people I know or have met in Virginia who have spent much time in solitary confinement are scarred by the experience. They describe prisoners cutting themselves or banging their heads against the wall to feel some form of stimulation. Survivors of torture have PTSD. We see that in survivors of the commonwealth’s excessive use of solitary confinement.

Some proponents of solitary confinement compare it to timeouts for children. I raised twin sons. I’m familiar with timeouts. Parents are advised that a timeout should be one minute for every year of a child’s age. The 5-year-old gets five minutes, the 10-year-old gets 10 minutes and so on. If I locked my child in an 80-square-foot room for five or 10 days, I’d rightfully be arrested for child abuse.

I also learned that when my children were acting out, there often were things going on in their lives with which they needed help. Punishing them did not address the root cause. Similarly, when half of people put into solitary confinement (according to the Department of Corrections’ own report) suffer from mental health issues, they need to be provided more access to mental health services, not punishments that inevitably will exacerbate such problems.

When adults are locked in small rooms by themselves for many days at a time, it is not a timeout. It is not an effective intervention for acting out. It is torture.

Despite the claim that Virginia doesn’t use solitary confinement (just “restorative housing”) and despite the claim that it offers programming to offset the isolation (“interactive journaling and guided group discussion”), people who are incarcerated and their families continue to describe human beings going “into the hole,” or into isolation, in barbaric and horrific terms. Torture continues in the commonwealth’s prisons.

Virginia has an opportunity to stop these human rights violations by limiting the excessive use of solitary confinement in Virginia’s prisons. The state Senate recently passed legislation (Senate Bill 108) that would limit the use of solitary confinement to 15 days, based on the United Nations’ definition. The bill soon will cross over to the House of Delegates for consideration.

This legislation does not prohibit the use of solitary confinement. It merely limits excessive use and it even allows for more than 15 days in extraordinary situations.

But in 15 days, the Department of Corrections should be able to get people mental health services, figure out how to protect those who are vulnerable without torturing them and intervene in volatile situations. Fifteen days is plenty of time, and perhaps too much.

Other states have dramatically reduced the use of solitary confinement, and not just by calling it something else. Ones that have limited excessive use of solitary confinement have simultaneously saved money and made their prisons safer. Studies show there is less violence in prisons, jails and correctional facilities when people aren’t tortured with the extended use of solitary confinement.

The faith community is united in its opposition to the excessive use of this practice. So, too, are prison reform experts. Now, it’s time for Virginia to set some limits and stop this torture.