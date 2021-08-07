Kim Bobo column: Relief and recovery funds should focus on equity

As someone who works in Shockoe Bottom, I personally would like this, but why should taxpayer dollars for relief and recovery go to Alexandria, one of the richest communities in Virginia, or even Richmond or Lynchburg? This does not help low- and moderate-income families recover nor make Virginia more equitable.

If less were spent in the general infrastructure categories, more could be targeted for low- and moderate-income families and focused on equity.

Affordable housing is critical in most communities, and the budget does nothing to build new affordable units despite the Virginia Housing Alliance members being ready and equipped to create 7,000 new units of affordable housing.

Helping low-income families apply for the child tax credit would reduce child poverty in Virginia. Business grants could be tied to employers paying living wages.

The state Department of Corrections could conduct a study on reducing mass incarceration and reducing the criminalization of poverty. These would be equity budget investments.

Virginia has an historic opportunity to help those who have been most hurt by the pandemic and to begin addressing the inequities in the state’s institutions and infrastructure.

Three-fourths of the ARP funds have been committed with only minimal focus on equity. Let’s make justice and equity the centerpiece for allocating the remaining funds.