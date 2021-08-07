Kim Bobo column: Relief and recovery funds should focus on equity

Budgets are moral documents. How we individually spend our money reflects our values. Similarly, Virginia’s budget shows our priorities.
Virginia is receiving $4.3 billion in discretionary funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), plus money for specific needs (rental assistance, schools and child care) that it can use for one-time investments.
These once-in-a-lifetime funds offer opportunities to focus on equity and help “the least among us,” as we say in the faith community. During last year’s racial justice protests, lawmakers promised to use state resources to promote equity in our pandemic recovery. Now is the time to make good on those promises.
The proposed budget includes important proposals targeted at low- and moderate-income families ($120 million for utility assistance, $100 million for undergraduate college financial aid and $25.6 million for food programs). The budget language requiring landlords to seek rental assistance funds for tenants before evicting them for nonpayment is critical.
Nonetheless, most of the big-ticket items in the budget are not primarily focused on helping low- and moderate-income families recover, nor on addressing structural inequities in the commonwealth. Consider how some big-ticket ARP budget proposals could do more to help low- and moderate-income families and promote equity.
Unemployment Trust Fund (UTF) and the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC). A whopping 20% of the proposed ARP funds, $862 million, is allocated to paying back the UTF. The unemployment payroll tax system will remain unchanged. Also, $91 million is designated for VEC technology upgrades and staff expansion.
The VEC has been woefully understaffed, underfunded and lacking needed technology upgrades for decades, leaving it struggling normally — and a disaster when COVID-19 hit, causing massive unemployment.
Claims weren’t resolved in a timely fashion. Calls went unanswered. Families’ lives were thrown into chaos. VEC staff worked tirelessly, and Gov. Ralph Northam dedicated extra money for call centers.
Because of the high number of claims, Virginia’s UTF was depleted and now must be rebuilt, but it could be rebuilt at a slower pace and reforms considered. Simply refunding it perpetuates the Virginia unemployment system’s inequitable taxation policy, whereby employers only pay on the first $8,000 of salaries (a very low figure).
Virginia could replenish the UTF with significantly less money, commit to developing a more equitable funding system and slowly rebuild the trust fund. This could free up at least $200 million for other purposes, such as providing $1,000 to each worker whose unemployment claim is not resolved within 30 days.
The VEC also should develop a technology and modernization plan, in consultation with the federal government’s office that helps states with these plans, before devoting millions to upgrades without a solid plan.
Broadband. The budget allocates $497 million on broadband infrastructure to reach unserved areas, with only $16 million (3%) allocated for extending service to low-income families.
As a federal infrastructure package with billions of dollars to expand broadband seems more likely to pass, legislators should wait on spending on infrastructure and instead reallocate more money for increasing access for low-income communities.
Schools. The budget includes $250 million for school HVAC projects, but the projects must be matched 1-to-1 with local ARP or other funding. Making Arlington and Petersburg pay the same match is not an equity budget.
Virtually every other Virginia Department of Education grant program or state support for K-12 schools considers a locality’s ability to pay or poverty rate. Poor communities, with crumbling schools, should receive more money and rich communities, with state-of-the-art schools, should get less.
Water and sewers. The budget provides $411.5 million for water and sewer infrastructure, including $125 million for sewer overflow projects in Richmond, Alexandria and Lynchburg.
As someone who works in Shockoe Bottom, I personally would like this, but why should taxpayer dollars for relief and recovery go to Alexandria, one of the richest communities in Virginia, or even Richmond or Lynchburg? This does not help low- and moderate-income families recover nor make Virginia more equitable.
If less were spent in the general infrastructure categories, more could be targeted for low- and moderate-income families and focused on equity.
Affordable housing is critical in most communities, and the budget does nothing to build new affordable units despite the Virginia Housing Alliance members being ready and equipped to create 7,000 new units of affordable housing.
Helping low-income families apply for the child tax credit would reduce child poverty in Virginia. Business grants could be tied to employers paying living wages.
The state Department of Corrections could conduct a study on reducing mass incarceration and reducing the criminalization of poverty. These would be equity budget investments.
Virginia has an historic opportunity to help those who have been most hurt by the pandemic and to begin addressing the inequities in the state’s institutions and infrastructure.
Three-fourths of the ARP funds have been committed with only minimal focus on equity. Let’s make justice and equity the centerpiece for allocating the remaining funds.
Kim Bobo is executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy. Contact her at: kim@virginiainterfaithcenter.org