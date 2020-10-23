Kim Jemaine and Michael Town column: VCEA a historic win for climate action

By Kim Jemaine and Michael Town
The blessing and the curse of democracy is that little gets done at the legislature without a lot of back and forth — and this particularly is true when fixing our broken, fossil fuel-dependent system of energy regulation.
What RTD reporter Patrick Wilson failed to recognize in his Oct. 9 article is that on the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), the lion’s share of compromise had to be carried — for the first time in, perhaps, ever — on Dominion Energy’s shoulders rather than on the backs of Virginia’s ratepayers, and the environmental and clean energy community.
Instead, what was one of the biggest coup d’etats of the 2020 legislative session was portrayed as a victory for the big monopoly utility rather than a verifiable win for each of us who cares about clean energy and wants to check the power of Dominion.
The VCEA was, in fact, a bill for which Dominion had to be dragged, poked and prodded to accept. Dominion has, for example, over the years routinely opposed energy efficiency and clean energy standards.
It’s opposed raising rooftop solar caps and setting retirement deadlines for fossil-fueled power plants. It’s opposed any legislation that set cost controls and caps for their projects. All of these provisions, and more, were included in the final bill that passed. This, in and of itself, was a blow to Dominion.
In stark contrast to Dominion-sponsored legislation like the ratepayer ripoff “rate freeze,” stakeholders from all perspectives, with differing priorities and demands — including Dominion — participated in discussions and decisions that were taking place in rapid-fire succession. In some cases, new bill language was coming out — for anyone in the public to see — every 24 to 36 hours.
This level of transparency was critical to the bill’s credibility and success. No doubt Virginia’s short, eight-week session leaves open the door for margins of error and the VCEA isn’t perfect. But Wilson chose to focus his article around one flawed provision instead of the dozens of others that made the bill better for consumers and the environment and less favorable to Dominion shareholders.
Throughout the development of the bill, the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam demonstrated the highest level of integrity and transparency in the process, holding all stakeholders — and particularly Dominion — accountable. Almost no legislators or environmental advocates question the administration’s good intentions here. Instead we applaud their leadership.
No doubt, Dominion lobbied hard against much of the content of the VCEA and particularly was greedy when it came to the original bills it submitted, seeking permission to have unchecked costs on their offshore wind project.
Keeping these attempts at bay was a feat — and many kudos goes to the administration, and in particular Angela Navarro, Northam’s former deputy commerce secretary, for these wins.
The governor’s office continued to advocate for ratepayers over Dominion during the legislature’s special session, proposing that the utility apply $320 million in customer overcharges to forgive customers’ bill debt during these hard times, according to The Associated Press.
These are not the actions of an administration trying to help a utility company “sneak one by.” These are the actions of an administration that is looking out for Virginians during one of the most trying times in our state’s history.
The VCEA is landmark legislation that sets Virginia on a course to reduce pollution from power plants and, if we hold the utilities to it, also can make energy bills more affordable for all Virginians, putting people rather than utility profits first.
No one piece of legislation will solve the climate crisis and the complicated issues of energy regulation and generation. This is a long-term fight, and our work is far from done.
In the case of the VCEA, we passed serious, bold, climate legislation, bringing Virginia from the back of the pack to one of the states leading the charge on climate change. But we did so on top of a clearly broken regulatory system in Virginia — a system that needs a serious overhaul to ensure we’re protecting ratepayers and leveling the energy playing field, while also transitioning to clean, renewable energy to power our daily lives.
This is the next big battle, and we hope lawmakers at the General Assembly and the administration will be strong allies in this fight, as well.
In the meantime, blaming the VCEA for Virginia’s serious regulatory shortcomings not only is misguided, but undermines the extraordinary work of patrons, the administration and clean energy advocates who secured Virginia’s place at the forefront of the climate fight.
Kim Jemaine is Virginia director for the Chesapeake Climate Action Network. Michael Town is executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.