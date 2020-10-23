Kim Jemaine and Michael Town column: VCEA a historic win for climate action

Keeping these attempts at bay was a feat — and many kudos goes to the administration, and in particular Angela Navarro, Northam’s former deputy commerce secretary, for these wins.

The governor’s office continued to advocate for ratepayers over Dominion during the legislature’s special session, proposing that the utility apply $320 million in customer overcharges to forgive customers’ bill debt during these hard times, according to The Associated Press.

These are not the actions of an administration trying to help a utility company “sneak one by.” These are the actions of an administration that is looking out for Virginians during one of the most trying times in our state’s history.

The VCEA is landmark legislation that sets Virginia on a course to reduce pollution from power plants and, if we hold the utilities to it, also can make energy bills more affordable for all Virginians, putting people rather than utility profits first.

No one piece of legislation will solve the climate crisis and the complicated issues of energy regulation and generation. This is a long-term fight, and our work is far from done.