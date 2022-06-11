Kim Jemaine column: Smart legislation will save money, point Va. toward EVs

With divided government in Virginia — Democrats hold the state Senate, while Republicans hold the House of Delegates and governor’s office — elected leaders in Richmond had a choice during this legislative session. They could fruitlessly fight or find areas for agreement.

Thankfully, the passage of Senate Bill 575 — the so-called fleet optimization bill — proved that smart, fiscally responsible legislation still can get bipartisan support, and point the commonwealth toward a smarter transportation future.

SB 575 helps make sure Virginia doesn’t spend more money on state-owned vehicles than it needs to. The commonwealth maintains a fleet of nearly 4,000 vehicles for its 175-plus state agencies.

Collectively, these vehicles are driven roughly 38 million miles annually by employees doing official state business. They burn a lot of fuel in the process, all at taxpayer expense.

It only makes sense that when the state decides to replace one of these vehicles, it should calculate not only the upfront cost of the car but also all of the costs it will incur while owned by the state, including gasoline burned and anticipated maintenance performed. Over the next few years, as the state’s fleet managers do the math, they likely will find electric vehicles save taxpayers money.

In most cities, powering an EV in 2021 cost 44% less than fueling a similarly sized gas-powered vehicle — and that was before fuel prices in Virginia skyrocketed to more than $4.50 per gallon. EV maintenance costs are lower, too — usually around three times less expensive than gas-powered vehicles in the first three years alone.

A recent Consumer Reports analysis, based on today’s gas prices, found EV owners will save between $1,800 and $2,600 in operating and maintenance costs for every 15,000 miles they drive, compared to owners of gas-powered vehicles. These savings offset higher upfront costs of some EVs, though many models are dropping in price as automakers invest in this superior technology.

The fleet optimization bill merely directs state agencies (except emergency responders) to calculate the full life cycle costs of vehicles they procure for a state fleet. It also encourages state agencies to consider the long-term savings afforded by electric-powered ones. Of course, today’s gas prices are impacted by events in Ukraine, among other factors.

But even without such dire current events, gas costs wildly vary. Prices are highly susceptible to market fluctuations and are famously unpredictable — a characteristic that doesn’t pair well with fixed state budgets.

Virginia is ready for this transition to EVs, which will occur over the next couple of decades. The commonwealth’s infrastructure to support EVs gets more robust every year, with charging stations already built at state depots and in public parking lots.

And more charging sites are on the way, thanks to the $106 million allocated to Virginia through the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Passed by Congress in 2021, this legislation includes money specifically designated for adding EV chargers. Automakers also are bringing scores of EVs to market, and with Virginia self-designated as a Clean Cars state, a large variety of electric car and truck models soon will be headed our way.

Proposed by a Democrat in the legislature, and signed by a Republican governor, the fleet optimization bill received (nearly unanimous) bipartisan support on its way to becoming law. Not only will it save Virginia money — the bill also should serve as a model for how to create legislation in divided times, proving clean energy and fiscal responsibility go hand in hand.