Kim McKnight and David T. Marshall column: A decade of a teacher residency in RVA

By Kim McKnight and David T. Marshall
Wenda Thompson, Josh Bearman and Ashley Bland are three Richmond Public Schools teachers who were recruited, supported, trained and retained through the Richmond Teacher Residency program. Sheila Mosby and Courtnee Austin are two Petersburg City Public Schools teachers who were trained as RTR mentor-teachers. More on all five in a moment.
RTR was launched in 2011 as a partnership between Virginia Commonwealth University and RPS, with the mission of preparing teachers for schools with the greatest need. RTR is designed to end educational inequities related to teacher quality by recruiting, preparing and supporting the retention of highly effective teachers for students in historically under-resourced communities. A decade later, it is worth pausing to reflect on the impact this program has made in the Richmond area.
The teachers trained by RTR, referred to as residents, spend an entire year in the classroom working beside a mentor-teacher before having a classroom of their own. At the same time, they take classes at VCU and earn a master’s degree or graduate certificate, as well as their teaching license. Those who complete the program have their degree paid for, and in exchange, they commit to teach in their school or school division for a minimum of three years after their residency year.
In recent years, RTR expanded and now prepares teachers for hard-to-staff schools in Petersburg, Chesterfield County and Henrico County as well. To date, 277 teachers have been prepared to teach, and 151 mentors have been trained and helped prepare the residents in their classrooms.
As of 2019, more than 80% of the RTR graduates have taught for three or more years. As RTR-Petersburg enters its fourth year, 100% of its graduates still are teaching in that city’s public schools. These figures matter, especially when one considers that half of all teachers in urban school districts no longer are teaching after five years.
RTR’s impact extends beyond preparing new teachers: The mentor-teachers who work with residents also benefit. New research that one of us conducted found that mentor-teachers who work with residents improve their own teaching practice and likely remain in the profession longer as well. RTR has not only increased the number of new teachers in four area school divisions, but it also has kept veteran teachers in the classroom longer.
Petersburg’s Cool Spring Elementary has 22 out of 28 staff members either as current residents, RTR graduates or mentor-teachers in the 2021-22 school year. Courtnee Austin, the current Petersburg Teacher of the Year, was a three-time mentor-teacher, which means she has trained three residents in her classroom over the past three years. Sheila Mosby, last year’s Petersburg Teacher of the Year, was a two-time mentor-teacher. As such, five new teachers in the city have been prepared by the school district’s best teachers.
Austin and Mosby have taken on leadership roles in Petersburg and credit RTR as a model where they learned to coach future teachers. Mosby shared with us that her “love for and experiences with RTR [gave her a] passion for helping other teachers grow in the profession.”
Back to the three Richmond teachers we mentioned. Wenda Thompson taught English at John Marshall High School. She now oversees all of the mentor-teachers and residents in RTR’s secondary track, along with another coordinator. Josh Bearman taught at Lucille M. Brown Middle School and Franklin Military Academy in RPS. He now is the director of science instruction for RPS. Ashley Bland taught at John B. Cary Elementary, Mary Scott Preschool and Binford Middle School, and she currently works with teachers to help them integrate technology in their instruction. She is the current RPS Teacher of the Year.
These are three examples of the impact RTR has had on local schools, preparing not just teachers but future teacher leaders as well.
Every student deserves an excellent education and outstanding teachers. For a decade, RTR’s work has benefited Richmond-area students by preparing the teachers they deserve and providing veteran teachers with leadership opportunities. The work is far from over, but it is worth pausing to reflect on the successes of this important program.
Kim McKnight is the executive director of the RTR Teacher Residency and director of the Center for Teacher Leadership. Contact her at: mcknightkw@vcu.edu
David T. Marshall is an assistant professor in the College of Education at Auburn University and formerly worked with RTR. Both earned doctoral degrees from VCU’s School of Education. Contact him at: davidmarshall@auburn.edu