Kim McKnight and David T. Marshall column: A decade of a teacher residency in RVA

Back to the three Richmond teachers we mentioned. Wenda Thompson taught English at John Marshall High School. She now oversees all of the mentor-teachers and residents in RTR’s secondary track, along with another coordinator. Josh Bearman taught at Lucille M. Brown Middle School and Franklin Military Academy in RPS. He now is the director of science instruction for RPS. Ashley Bland taught at John B. Cary Elementary, Mary Scott Preschool and Binford Middle School, and she currently works with teachers to help them integrate technology in their instruction. She is the current RPS Teacher of the Year.

These are three examples of the impact RTR has had on local schools, preparing not just teachers but future teacher leaders as well.

Every student deserves an excellent education and outstanding teachers. For a decade, RTR’s work has benefited Richmond-area students by preparing the teachers they deserve and providing veteran teachers with leadership opportunities. The work is far from over, but it is worth pausing to reflect on the successes of this important program.