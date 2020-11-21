Kimberly M. Bridges column: The essential school board pivot — from campaigning to governance

Political campaigns, by their very nature, are “me” propositions. “Vote for me” is the fundamental assertion of every candidate, and the reasons why it should be “me” over someone else are what voters take to the polls to make their final choice. In contrast, effective governance requires a shift to a “we” mentality, meaning individual members must build relationships and trust by preparing for and sharing the work. This is not to confuse a strong team with a homogenous or unanimous one; indeed, strong teams don’t avoid productive conflict; rather, they encourage the diverse viewpoints that produce better outcomes. The difference lies in the “productive” part; dissent that leads to improvement depends upon shared accountability and norms of engagement. Training and practice can ensure the difference between productive and destructive conflict.

Training also can help winning candidates understand the unique role of being a member of a corporate body. Unlike other elected officials, school board members have no individual authority under state law. This means that members who have campaigned for constituent votes in a distinct political district now must govern with a whole system perspective. Providing a perspective unique to each distinct community yet voting with the needs of all 24,000 RPS students at the forefront makes for a very delicate balance — one that can get overlooked without knowledge and intention.