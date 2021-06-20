Kimberly Probolus column: The unfinished business of Confederate monument removal

What might this mean for the pedestals in Richmond, where officials are saying they might be removed as soon as this summer ? This past year, Stoney voiced support for a public process that would facilitate community conversations about what should happen to these monuments and pedestals specifically, and how public space is used more broadly.

Lawrence West, the founder of BLM RVA, thinks that because the monuments are symbols of oppression and reflect a Confederate heritage that is not representative of the entire country, he believes most of the pedestals should be removed. He voiced concerns about whether new statues put up on existing pedestals would reflect the values of the community and found “if there’s no structure to put something up, you don’t have to worry about that.” And while he reflected that “it would be nice to see the Robert E. Lee pedestal stay” because it has been repurposed (this past year, The New York Times deemed it the most important piece of protest art since World War II), his feelings on Jefferson Davis were different. “Jefferson Davis …his pedestal, everything else needs to go.”