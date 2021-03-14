Kimberly Tran column: COVID-19 should not be a barrier to dental care for children

Northam is correct in his statement as oral health directly impacts overall health, and plays a role in children building confidence and healthy behaviors for the rest of their lives. It is essential to integrate oral health and primary health care as they both contribute to a child’s well-being. As dentists, we know that when tooth decay begins in childhood, it continues to be the strongest indicator of risk into adulthood. A study in the American Journal of Public Health also found that children with poor dental health are at higher risk of dental decay, and are more likely to miss school and get lower grades.

First, schedule routine dental appointments for your children. Nearly all dental offices have reopened in Virginia, and while you might not be able to immediately get an appointment, it is important to go ahead and call and schedule appointments for your children every six months. The American Dental Association (ADA) and American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) recommend scheduling your child’s first well-baby checkup when the first tooth appears, or no later than the child’s first birthday. Maintaining regular preventative visits and teeth cleanings with your dentist will help catch any dental issues when they are small and can prevent them from becoming bigger issues in the future. For instance, a small cavity can be identified and fixed by a dentist before it worsens and causes pain and/or dental infection.