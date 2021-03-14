Kimberly Tran column: COVID-19 should not be a barrier to dental care for children

An alarming new national survey from the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital found that 40% of parents have not tried to get preventive dental care for their children since the pandemic started a year ago. Parents cite reasons including the risk of getting exposed, difficulty finding an appointment, children not having dental problems and cost.
The pandemic greatly has impacted access to oral health care. In early 2020, dental offices temporarily closed for weeks in Virginia and postponed all nonemergency care to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to “flatten the curve.” Although it was a necessary precaution, it considerably had delayed time-sensitive treatment for many. As dentists began to slowly reopen offices, they found that the pandemic’s impact continued to reverberate. When patients returned, many dentists found that some minor oral health issues had exacerbated and turned into bigger problems.
As a result of nationwide closures, some in-school oral health care programs and educational events abruptly were canceled or postponed. Additionally, certain pediatric dental clinics are operating at lower capacity as they implement enhanced safety protocols. Unfortunately, this has led to an increase in disparities in oral health care, especially in children.
In announcing February as Children’s Dental Health Month, Gov. Ralph Northam noted that “good dental habits that are learned at a young age and reinforced by parents and dental healthcare providers help people maintain good dental health throughout their lives.”
Northam is correct in his statement as oral health directly impacts overall health, and plays a role in children building confidence and healthy behaviors for the rest of their lives. It is essential to integrate oral health and primary health care as they both contribute to a child’s well-being. As dentists, we know that when tooth decay begins in childhood, it continues to be the strongest indicator of risk into adulthood. A study in the American Journal of Public Health also found that children with poor dental health are at higher risk of dental decay, and are more likely to miss school and get lower grades.
Dental caries (cavities) are the most common chronic disease in children who are older than age 6. The good news is that they also largely are preventable by incorporating routine dental care as part of your children’s comprehensive health care.
First, schedule routine dental appointments for your children. Nearly all dental offices have reopened in Virginia, and while you might not be able to immediately get an appointment, it is important to go ahead and call and schedule appointments for your children every six months. The American Dental Association (ADA) and American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) recommend scheduling your child’s first well-baby checkup when the first tooth appears, or no later than the child’s first birthday. Maintaining regular preventative visits and teeth cleanings with your dentist will help catch any dental issues when they are small and can prevent them from becoming bigger issues in the future. For instance, a small cavity can be identified and fixed by a dentist before it worsens and causes pain and/or dental infection.
Dental offices have changed their safety protocols in order to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on COVID-19 precautions, rendering them as a safe place. Virginia dentists have implemented enhanced safety protocols to protect patients and team members, including changes to waiting rooms, physical distancing patients, check-in processes, temperature checks and questionnaires when patients arrive, personal protective equipment and enhanced sanitation protocols between patients.
Second, help and encourage your children to develop and maintain healthy habits at home. Establishing healthy habits now will prove beneficial throughout your children’s lives as they carry their habits into adolescence and adulthood. While some school-based oral health programs have been postponed, you can find the resources you need from the ADA at: MouthHealthy.org
Some good news in the Mott survey is that about a quarter of parents reported at least one positive change in their children’s oral health habits during the pandemic. Those healthy habits include avoiding sugary beverages, brushing twice a day, flossing and using a fluoride rinse.
The ADA recommends limiting between-meal snacks. If kids crave a snack, offer them nutritious and healthy foods. Sugarless chewing gum after eating can increase saliva flow and help wash out food and decay-producing acid. Also, encourage healthy drink choices like water and milk instead of sugary beverages like juice, soda, energy drinks, etc.
While the pandemic has caused many disruptions in the past year, maintaining your child’s oral health should continue to be a priority. Regular dental visits along with healthy habits at home will serve your children throughout their lifetimes and put them on a road to long-term overall health.
Dr. Kimberly Tran is a pediatric dentist in the Richmond area and president of the Virginia Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Contact her at: info@drbyrddds.com