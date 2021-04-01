Kirsten Brecht Baker and Richard D. Brecht column: Speaking the language of health equity requires on-demand interpreting

By Kirsten Brecht Baker and Richard D. Brecht

Among the many challenges highlighted in the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s March 20 story documenting the commonwealth’s COVID-19 response, “unequal access to information and resources for non-English-speaking Virginians” stood out for a number of reasons.

First, language barriers to proper health care have been well documented by researchers and journalists long before the pandemic hit Virginia, and should have been anticipated given the state’s diversity. Second, practitioners now have real-life exposure, supported by data, to the risks that language barriers pose as primary drivers of misdiagnosis and mistreatment. Third, language discordance is a problem that we have the power and tools to solve for today.

Based on their front-line experience during COVID-19, practitioners across the nation are more aware of what is required to overcome pre-existing language barriers: translated materials and public service announcements (PSAs), multilingual call centers and hotlines, and crucially, guaranteed on-demand interpreting in all local minority languages. As The Times-Dispatch article made clear, “12% of the state’s population was born outside of the U.S.,” and Virginia urgently requires support for dozens of languages spoken across the state, in addition to Spanish.