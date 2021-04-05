Kristen Amundson column: 3 big questions for parents now that schools have reopened

And then there are students who just are overwhelmed by the social pressures of school. These are the students — often shy or highly creative or somehow out of the norm — whose biggest challenge is not the class work, but “the social interaction. And for some kids, that’s actually really hard,” according to Lynette Guastaferro from Teaching Matters in The Hechinger Report. At home, they can focus on the work and not on whether other students might make fun of them when the bell rings.

So think about whether a return to in-person learning will help or hurt your child’s learning. Take an honest look at how virtual schooling has gone. If things markedly are better, perhaps sticking with the online option might be a better choice.

What about learning loss? Many educators now avoid the term “learning loss.” Instead, they use terms like “learning opportunities” or “unfinished learning.”

But parents aren’t fooled. Most of them know there are things their kid just hasn’t mastered this year. They just don’t know what those things are.