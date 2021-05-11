Kristen Amundson column: A real cause for math anxiety

This year, when parents talked about “math anxiety” — the tension that results from confronting a math problem — they weren’t just talking about their children. As kids struggled to learn at home, explaining how to multiply fractions or solve for x created plenty of math anxiety in parents as well.
Recently Virginia saw a different wave of math anxiety focused on a proposed set of changes to the commonwealth’s math curriculum.
Called the Math Pathways Initiative (MPI), this approach would involve an integrated instructional sequence. Rather than learning Algebra I one year and geometry the next, integrated math teaches students elements of several mathematical subjects in the same academic year.
Suddenly, the MPI became fodder for talk radio and conservative TV broadcasters. Most seemed to have very little actual knowledge about what students might learn. Parents were anxious that a new math curriculum would lead to a dumbed-down set of standards and reduced opportunities for everyone.
There are examples of rigorous but integrated approaches to teaching math. The International Baccalaureate, for example, only offers integrated math classes as part of its very challenging high school program.
Many of the countries whose students regularly wallop the U.S. in international math assessments also teach math with an integrated approach.
The real trigger word for many in the Twittersphere, however, seems to have come when the supporters of the MPI used the word “equity.” The story that created most of the stir used the word “equity” both in the headline and in the subhead.
Nearly buried was the statement by a state Department of Education representative that the goal was to focus on maintaining “a rigorous academic foundation” for all students.
The story got one thing right: There is an equity concern about how Virginia teaches math. It’s just not MPI. And so far, it’s virtually gone unnoticed.
A new research report from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Penn State’s Center for Education and Civil Rights found that Black and Latino high school students are “sharply underrepresented” in Advanced Placement courses.
Although Black students make up roughly 21.6% of all high school students, they constitute just 12.7% of the AP enrollment. In contrast, white students, who make up 48.4% of high schoolers, account for 57.1% of students in AP classes.
Asian students, who represent 7.5% of high school students in the commonwealth, make up 14.2% of AP enrollment. Latino students are 16.6% of high schoolers, but 10% of AP students.
It’s not that Black and Brown students attend schools that don’t offer AP classes. The VCU/Penn State research showed that Black AP enrollment doesn’t significantly increase even among economically advantaged students in city and suburban school districts.
Yet when Black and Latino students do enroll in those advanced classes, they do just as well as their peers, according to research from Education Trust. At a time when Virginia is growing more diverse, access to the upper-level math classes that will spur our economy still is highly stratified by race.
Parent advocacy matters. It’s critical that all parents monitor their child’s access to higher level math. Pay special attention to whether their child is enrolled in Algebra I in the eighth grade.
That’s true even for kids who are not math whizzes. One Florida study found that students who had taken Algebra II in high school were less likely to have to take remedial (in other words, noncredit) math classes in college, even if they only squeaked through with a D.
Every student in Virginia needs to take higher math. They just don’t all need to take calculus. Some, ideally including aspiring policymakers and journalists, really need a course in probability and statistics. (If you’ve read as much bad analysis of polling as I have, you’ll know why.) Students who aspire to open their own businesses might do better learning financial mathematics.
In other words, equity does not have to involve a leveling down. It can and should mean a leveling up.
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane has announced there will be no elimination of advanced math classes. That seems to have put a stop to the MPI brushfire. But until Virginia opens up access to higher math to all students, there still is a real cause for math anxiety.
Kristen Amundson is the former chair of the Fairfax County School Board and a former member of the Virginia General Assembly. Contact her at: kjamundson@cox.net