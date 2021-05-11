Kristen Amundson column: A real cause for math anxiety

Yet when Black and Latino students do enroll in those advanced classes, they do just as well as their peers, according to research from Education Trust. At a time when Virginia is growing more diverse, access to the upper-level math classes that will spur our economy still is highly stratified by race.

Parent advocacy matters. It’s critical that all parents monitor their child’s access to higher level math. Pay special attention to whether their child is enrolled in Algebra I in the eighth grade.

That’s true even for kids who are not math whizzes. One Florida study found that students who had taken Algebra II in high school were less likely to have to take remedial (in other words, noncredit) math classes in college, even if they only squeaked through with a D.

Every student in Virginia needs to take higher math. They just don’t all need to take calculus. Some, ideally including aspiring policymakers and journalists, really need a course in probability and statistics. (If you’ve read as much bad analysis of polling as I have, you’ll know why.) Students who aspire to open their own businesses might do better learning financial mathematics.

In other words, equity does not have to involve a leveling down. It can and should mean a leveling up.

Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane has announced there will be no elimination of advanced math classes. That seems to have put a stop to the MPI brushfire. But until Virginia opens up access to higher math to all students, there still is a real cause for math anxiety.