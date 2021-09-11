Kristen Amundson column: For Virginia's new school year, some ideas to close the learning gaps before they become canyons

Scores of the Virginia Standards of Learning tests recently were released, and the results were, well, dreadful. When nearly every news report includes the verb “plummet,” you know things are bad.
This should have surprised exactly no one. Online learning, which was the reality for nearly all Virginia students last school year, proved to be an enormous challenge for most families. Last year’s statewide SOL pass rates, according to the Virginia Department of Education, fell from 78% to 69% in reading, 82% to 54% in math and 81% to 59% in science.
New national data confirms the SOL results. A report from Curriculum Associates found that many fewer students are on grade level in reading and math compared with previous years. For Black students, the declines are roughly double (a decrease of 12% vs. 5% for white students.)
The same researchers found that more first- and second-graders ended the year two or more grade levels below expectations than in any previous year. In other words, a growing number of second-graders have not yet mastered kindergarten skills.
In truth, the impact of the pandemic on students is likely far worse. Fewer students took the SOLs this year than in the past. In a typical school year, participation in federally required tests is usually around 99%, according to VDOE. Last year, just 75.5% of students took the reading assessment, 78.7% took the math exam and 80% took the science test. The students least likely to take the SOLs were those least likely to have devices, access to broadband or a home learning environment conducive to test-taking.
And then there were the kids who simply didn’t show up in school at all. Virginia showed an enrollment loss of about 37,000 students in 2020, according to the Virginia Association of School Superintendents. Nationwide, more than 1 million students simply have dropped off the radar.
As a McKinsey report concluded, “The pandemic widened pre-existing opportunity and achievement gaps, hitting historically disadvantaged students hardest.” As students return to in-person learning, we need to acknowledge that these gaps will not close themselves.
So while we all may be happy (thrilled, in fact) that kids are again learning in person, we all need to forget the notion that we are going “back” to anything.
“What matters now is where we go from here, and we will use the data from the SOLs to identify the unique needs of every learner as our schools resume in-person instruction for all students,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said.
He’s right. So here are ways we all can work to close those learning gaps before they become learning canyons.
First, we need highly targeted teaching to fill learning gaps.
There are precedents for this approach, perhaps the most significant in the realm of cancer treatment. A new range of sophisticated diagnostic tests now allow oncologists to formulate chemotherapy treatment to a patient’s specific cancer.
Educators need that same kind of sophisticated diagnostics. Find out exactly what skills students are missing, then help them fill those specific gaps. Don’t spend time teaching a fourth-grader to multiply if they understand that skill but still don’t get fractions.
While the SOL tests are not the best diagnostic tool, there are better assessments available. In a pinch, parents can consult the Family Learning Guides developed by the nonprofit organization Seek Common Ground for at least the basic key content at every grade level.
Then, because it’s impossible for teachers to develop a kid-by-kid learning plan, schools must provide tutoring for those who are missing skills. The American Rescue Plan funding provides substantial support for individualized tutoring.
Finally, we all have to do everything possible to keep kids in school.
We have the data that tells us that in-person learning makes a huge difference. It does no one any good to rail about the importance of keeping kids in school if we do not create the conditions (like masks and vaccines as they become available) that will allow them to stay there.
As classrooms reopen, we can’t really go back to school — at least not to school as it was. But we can go forward to a better way to help all kids succeed.
Kristen Amundson is the former chair of the Fairfax County School Board and a former member of the General Assembly. Contact her at: kjamundson@kjastrategies.com