Kristen Amundson column: For Virginia's new school year, some ideas to close the learning gaps before they become canyons

Scores of the Virginia Standards of Learning tests recently were released, and the results were, well, dreadful. When nearly every news report includes the verb “plummet,” you know things are bad.

This should have surprised exactly no one. Online learning, which was the reality for nearly all Virginia students last school year, proved to be an enormous challenge for most families. Last year’s statewide SOL pass rates, according to the Virginia Department of Education, fell from 78% to 69% in reading, 82% to 54% in math and 81% to 59% in science.

New national data confirms the SOL results. A report from Curriculum Associates found that many fewer students are on grade level in reading and math compared with previous years. For Black students, the declines are roughly double (a decrease of 12% vs. 5% for white students.)

The same researchers found that more first- and second-graders ended the year two or more grade levels below expectations than in any previous year. In other words, a growing number of second-graders have not yet mastered kindergarten skills.