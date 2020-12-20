Kristen Amundson column: Parents fear kids aren’t learning. They’re right.

We have to protect teachers, and help kids and families. Here’s how we do both.

First, move teachers to the front of the vaccine line. (By “teachers” I mean “everyone who has direct daily contact with kids in school.”)

Virginia’s first tranche of vaccines, which came this past week, must go to health care workers and first responders. But Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for Phase II allow some flexibility to protect “essential workers.”

I’d argue that right now, no workers are more “essential” than educators. Kids aren’t learning. Families are struggling. The economy is faltering. In September alone, four times as many women as men dropped out of the nation’s workforce. “The impact on short-term work productivity and engagement appeared to be borne entirely on the backs of mothers of school-age children,” says Misty L. Heggeness, an economist at the U.S. Census Bureau.

So make it possible for schools to reopen safely. But then reopen safely. There are responsible ways to get children back in classrooms. That’s particularly true for elementary school children, who are at the greatest risk for learning loss and the least risk for contracting COVID-19. Children under age 10 rarely contract the disease, and rarely spread it. So start there.