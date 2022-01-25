Kristen Amundson column: 'School divisions' — and other items on the new administration’s learning curve

New administrations always take some time to figure out how Richmond operates. But when it comes to education — a key part of the new governor’s agenda — it’s clear the learning curve is going to be steeper. A lot steeper.
Education is a key reason Gov. Glenn Youngkin won the last election. Between September and October, education rose by 9 points to become the most important issue in the race. That was particularly true for late deciders.
Parents whose kids were at home — and Virginia’s schools were closed longer than all but seven other states — were worried. One poll of parents found 69% said their children fell behind in their learning because of the COVID-19 outbreak. And 36% said their children had fallen behind “a lot.”
It therefore was not a surprise that the governor would take quick action on education. The surprise was that he focused on eliminating mask mandates, since two-thirds of parents support them. In lawyer-rich Virginia, where litigation can be a contact sport, a group of Chesapeake parents rushed to court to overturn the executive order before the ink even was dry.
As of this writing, it’s not clear how that court case, and the others that surely will follow, will turn out. But I can offer some thoughts on how a new governor can more successfully move a policy agenda.
First, Virginia has “school divisions,” not “school districts.” (The best way to show you are not from here is to talk about “school districts.”) That’s not just splitting hairs — the term is taken from the Constitution of Virginia. It’s rare for a state constitution to address local school governance at all. Fewer than half of states deal with governance in their constitutions, and of those, most delegate authority to the state board of education.
Virginia is an anomaly. Article VIII, Section 7 states, “The supervision of schools in each school division shall be vested in a school board, to be composed of members selected in the manner, for the term, possessing the qualifications, and to the number provided by law.” (Emphasis is mine.)
Constitutional authority gives boards additional policymaking heft. As former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Bill Bolling recently said , “Local School Boards do not work for the Governor. ... As such, the Governor’s ability to direct the actions of a local school division through an Executive Order is very suspect as a matter of law.”
As a nonlawyer , I won’t predict how this specific litigation will be decided. However, in general, school divisions are given a great deal of latitude in the courts.
Second, some issues have overtones that don’t always show up in a Google search. That’s true of charter schools.
Many Virginians do not need a lesson in critical race theory to understand the history and impact of Massive Resistance. They remember it.
In 1956, Virginia voters approved the Gray Plan amendment, which repealed the commonwealth’s compulsory attendance laws, allowed the governor to close schools rather than integrate them and provided vouchers to parents whose children enrolled in new segregated private schools. Prince Edward County’s school closures extended into the 1960s, causing U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy to observe, “the only places on earth known not to provide free public education are Communist China, North Vietnam, Sarawak, Singapore, British Honduras — and Prince Edward County, Virginia.”
Those publicly funded segregation academies are part of the lived experience of too many people. And it is the echoes of Massive Resistance that are heard every time Virginia considers charters. (In the interest of full disclosure, I did support a proposed Fairfax charter. But strong public testimony compelled me to change my mind.)
Third, it’s not all bleak for Virginia governors, who have a great deal of power. The successful ones also learn how to work with the General Assembly, whose members can serve unlimited terms. (Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, currently is serving with his 12th governor.) That long-term view gives legislators a perspective on why a popularly elected governor deserves to pass at least part of his legislative agenda. That is, as long as the governor is appropriately willing to engage in legislative give and take.
Gov. Bob McDonnell, a longtime member of the House of Delegates, was. His platform was simple: “Bob’s for Jobs.” From the first day in office, he laid out legislation linked to that goal. He talked and he schmoozed and he compromised. The bulk of his jobs agenda met remarkable legislative success, including passage of a badly needed transportation funding bill.
Voters know who they voted for. In the case of Youngkin, suburban parents thought they were voting for someone who would keep schools open. Looking for ways to do that (Illinois has an excellent set of policies) probably is the best way to rack up some wins. Because a steep learning curve, as educators know, still can be climbed.
Kristen Amundson is the former chair of the Fairfax County School Board and a former member of the Virginia General Assembly. Contact her at: kjamundson@kjastrategies.com