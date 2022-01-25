Kristen Amundson column: 'School divisions' — and other items on the new administration’s learning curve

Third, it’s not all bleak for Virginia governors, who have a great deal of power. The successful ones also learn how to work with the General Assembly, whose members can serve unlimited terms. (Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, currently is serving with his 12th governor.) That long-term view gives legislators a perspective on why a popularly elected governor deserves to pass at least part of his legislative agenda. That is, as long as the governor is appropriately willing to engage in legislative give and take.

Gov. Bob McDonnell, a longtime member of the House of Delegates, was. His platform was simple: “Bob’s for Jobs.” From the first day in office, he laid out legislation linked to that goal. He talked and he schmoozed and he compromised. The bulk of his jobs agenda met remarkable legislative success, including passage of a badly needed transportation funding bill.

Voters know who they voted for. In the case of Youngkin, suburban parents thought they were voting for someone who would keep schools open. Looking for ways to do that (Illinois has an excellent set of policies) probably is the best way to rack up some wins. Because a steep learning curve, as educators know, still can be climbed.