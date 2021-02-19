Kristen Amundson column: Tutoring can help kids catch up — but only if It’s done right

First, a small student-to-tutor ratio: In math and literacy, both one-on-one and small group (two to three students) tutoring is effective. Interestingly, for English language learners, small group sessions work better than individual tutoring.

Second, frequent contact: Best practice research indicates that two to three weekly tutoring sessions are needed, with daily tutoring if possible. Sessions should last between 30 and 45 minutes for younger students and up to an hour for older students.

Finally, trained tutors: College-educated students, even if they are not yet certified teachers, can achieve results comparable to classroom teachers. (This is not to downplay the critical role of teachers. Remember, tutors work with far fewer students than teachers do. And they often are working on teacher-designed learning activities.)

So what about using volunteers (similar to the Education Reserve Corps proposal outlined this week by state Sens. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City)? The research shows that paying tutors makes a difference in student outcomes. Paid tutors are more likely to regularly show up. That allows tutors to develop stronger relationships with students — and that in turn leads to more learning.

We need to help kids catch up. But in this case, doing the wrong thing might in fact be worse than doing nothing. So let’s develop a tutoring plan based on research to help close gaps for all Virginia’s kids.