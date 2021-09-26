Kristen Osenga column: Big Tech's IP theft a common problem with a high cost

Owners of the Apple Watch might be walking around with stolen goods strapped to their wrist — or at least stolen technology. In a complaint filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission this summer, the medical device firm Masimo Corp. accuses Apple of stealing patented technology for measuring blood oxygen levels and incorporating that tech into the popular smartwatch.

Masimo’s claims aren’t far-fetched. For tech behemoths like Apple and Google, appropriating intellectual property is an all-too-common strategy for maintaining market dominance.

Many of the victims of such theft are smaller operations or individuals without the resources to stand up to massive tech companies. That’s why the public and shareholders need to hold these tech firms accountable. Cracking down on Big Tech’s predatory IP violations is the only way to defend the rights of inventors and smaller startups, while promoting the kind of dynamic market competition that drives innovation and benefits consumers.

Masimo’s suit against Apple is just one of several recent instances of alleged IP theft by the biggest players in the tech world. Last month, a trade judge ruled that Google had violated five patents owned by speaker-maker Sonos. And in 2019, a jury ruled that Apple had infringed three patents of its San-Diego-based supplier Qualcomm.