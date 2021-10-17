Kristie Helmick Proctor column: On broadband, don't leave rural Virginians behind

Integral to 21st-century life is access to the internet. It’s difficult — and almost impossible — to imagine life without it. Yet countless Americans consider their lack of high-speed internet a major issue, and many rural Virginians, like myself, live with no or limited access to this resource.

There is immense work to be done, and at The Virginia Rural Center, we’ve been working to expand rural broadband access because closing the digital divide would be life-changing for many Virginians. Simple things that others take for granted aren’t a possibility for many people living in the commonwealth.

For example, rural Virginians never had a choice when it came to educating our children during the pandemic — “virtual school” simply was not an option. It was not easy for rural Virginians without reliable connections to video chat with a long-distance friend, or to keep up with current events by reading the news online. In addition to those simple pleasures, we miss out on career and education opportunities, telehealth resources and much more because we don’t have reliable, or in some cases any, connection to the outside world.

In order to thrive in the current day and age, rural Virginians need expanded broadband access, and we don’t stand a chance to compete without it.