Kristin Parson column: For parent engagement, accessibility is key

That’s right. I spent close to a decade forwarding newsletters, sending emails and posting announcements blissfully unaware that 36 million adults in America cannot read above a third-grade reading level and that 130 million Americans — 54% of adults ages 16 to 74 — essentially are reading below a sixth-grade level. Congruently, I also did not know that, locally, those numbers translate to 16% of adults in the city of Richmond, 9% of adults in Henrico County and 8% of adults in Chesterfield County coping with low literacy.

Something tells me I am not the only one.

After all, most of the communication our local school districts send en masse is written. Is it posted on a variety of platforms, like Twitter and Facebook? Absolutely. Can it be translated into a half-dozen languages to reach families whose native language isn’t English? They offer that, too. But is it available in an audio recording or plain language format? Not so much. In fact, in looking at the official websites for Henrico County, Chesterfield County and Richmond public schools, none of them appear to offer a text-to-speech tool, which would allow a visitor to easily play a reading of its content.