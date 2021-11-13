L. Preston Bryant Jr. column: In Virginia, building a strong Cabinet is key to a new governor's success

They also must be willing to absorb some of the shock when things get bumpy. In administering government, they should have managerial experience, seek advice from veteran state employees, know the state budget, clearly articulate to their charges the governor’s directives and hold agencies accountable.

Especially important for a new governor is to have a Cabinet and advisers who know the General Assembly — its arcane institutional prerogatives, prescribed legislative and appropriations processes, and especially its often unpredictable politics. The General Assembly demands the executive branch’s respect. Legislators do not mind taking governors and Cabinet secretaries to the woodshed.

Among the 13 governors over the past 50 years, only seven — barely half — had been elected to the House of Delegates or state Senate, with only two having served in both.

Youngkin joins only former Govs. Linwood Holton, Mark Warner and Terry McAuliffe who, in the past half-century, had no elected experience before winning the governorship. This is not a handicap; in fact, an outsider’s view can be an asset. Objectively, Holton, Warner and McAuliffe were successful governors.