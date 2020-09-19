L. Robert Bolling, Kristin Lennox and Tracie Charlene Lewis Manning column: Racial trauma and our community

Today, our clinicians, staff and board actively are engaged in creating an equitable and anti-racist organization that celebrates, values and works alongside youth of color. Through culturally responsive therapy, we’re helping to empower children and their families, and partnering with them to develop and implement coping skills.

We have much work to do, and we’re committed to creating safe spaces where all of our community’s children can heal and build resilience.

We must recognize that community healing involves everyone, including you. It’s necessary to normalize discussions about race. Reconciliation cannot happen without reclaiming our truth and sharing personal experiences. We need to create a shared understanding of how racism works to oppress and wound. Then we need to act.

It’s imperative that we invest in a culture of care and in communities that have been historically neglected. Everyone has the capacity to help guide our community’s children through life’s critical moments — and has the responsibility to do so.