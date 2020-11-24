L. Scott Lingamfelter column: The glittering pyrite of political correctness

Is it not important to have the benefit of a complete history, painful as it might be when assessing the actions of others? Are we so blind to the need for historical context that we would hide from view, scrub from pages and remove from walls the depictions of past wrongs, hoping that by banishing them the malevolence will not recur?

Have we become so eager to soothe the rejuvenated pain of repression arising from today’s racial strife that we think ignoring past injustice will produce future justice? In truth, history sifted through the prospecting pan of political correctness amounts to mining for fool’s gold. That pyrite might gleam and glisten in the hands of the self-satisfied moralizers of today, but it will do nothing to add to the wealth of knowledge future generations will require to avoid the wickedness of the past.

The truth is — like it or not — that great men rarely are great themselves. But that is no reason to erase from sight what they did both good and bad. If nothing else, their choices then can be decisive in helping us navigate the contradictions and conflicts of the current age. Erasing history is precisely what our governor and his political allies are doing to advance their selfish political goals. It is utterly shameful.

The discourteous dismissal of the VMI superintendent and the slanderous assault on VMI is only the latest example of politically correct carnage. One can only wonder what context will be used by future commentators and historians to judge the political opportunists of today who would obliterate history for the glittering pyrite of political correctness.