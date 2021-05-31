Lacey Huszcza column: Region successfully hosts the Menuhin Competition — a global celebration of violin artistry

Concerts were reimagined, competitors recorded their rounds at local venues or at home, jurors watched their videos across at least eight different time zones, discussions and masterclasses were moved to Zoom, and ticket holders were given links to participate. It was paramount to all of the co-hosts that we maintain the consummate professionalism associated with the Menuhin Competition and ensure fairness for the competitors, while also creating an opportunity to show the world what an extraordinary cultural destination Richmond is. In its virtual incarnation, the competition now was free and suddenly was open to the whole world. And therein lies the great silver lining of the pandemic. Richmond now was under the gaze of the world’s international classical music eye.

We had no idea what to expect, but we knew when the first videos of the first rounds came in that we had the most amazing young people taking part. After 24 hours of being online and more than 150,000 views, we knew we had made the right decision not to cancel. I also personally was glad not to be a juror, since they had the hardest decisions of all. After all of the performance rounds were completed, the winners were announced and online viewers enjoyed watching as the judges called to congratulate María Dueñas from Spain for winning first prize in the Senior section and Keila Wakao from Boston for taking first prize in the Junior section.