Larry Gibson, Alan Lombardo and Mac McElroy column: Delivering positivity and hope in 2020

By Larry Gibson, Alan Lombardo and Mac McElroy
In a year when our nation and city have struggled with division and a history-making pandemic, our region also has witnessed individuals and organizations working together to build a better future.
In June, VCU Health and Sheltering Arms, along with loyal volunteers and generous donors, launched a new $100 million physical rehabilitation hospital, Sheltering Arms Institute (SAI): a collaboration with VCU Health.
Since opening the 114-bed hospital, amid the pandemic, SAI already has helped more than 500 people across the commonwealth regain their strength and independence, enabling them to return to their families, homes and productive lives.
As one patient shared, “What a wonderful ‘castle’ I have stayed in. I was made to feel like a ‘princess.’ Never have I encountered a more patient, can-do, positive response from staff as I have felt here. I believe the goal of Sheltering Arms Institute is to choose the best of the best and it has been accomplished.”
Finally, some good news in 2020, news that should make us proud and grateful.
So, why did these two respected health care organizations, volunteers and donors come together to create Sheltering Arms Institute? The answer is simple: to serve the community.
VCU Health is a nationally recognized academic medical center treating the full spectrum of injuries and illnesses — saving lives every day. While VCU Health and other acute care hospitals save lives every day, physical rehabilitation hospitals like Sheltering Arms Institute restore function, strength and independence to make life worth living again.
As the population of our region increases, so too have age-related illnesses and injuries like strokes, falls, brain injuries and transplants, etc. Sheltering Arms had reached the point where frequently, there simply was “no room in the inn.”
Secondly for people (generally younger) experiencing spinal cord injuries, specialized rehabilitation care in RVA was fragmented. By coming together, we have created greater capacity and will eliminate the need for people to travel hundreds of miles from family and friends for spinal cord injury rehab.
Opening the institute only is the beginning. The partners believe in the pillars supporting the Sheltering Arms Institute vision of reinventing rehabilitation for life beyond limits:
1) Clinical excellence — producing results that lead the region and nation;
2) Integrated research — enabling Sheltering Arms Institute with VCU’s research platform to find cures and treatments for the most vexing mobility impairments;
3) Teaching excellence — providing a superior clinical experience for professionals building careers as physicians, therapists, psychologists, nurses, chaplains, etc.; and
4) Community — creating on its 47-acre campus at Route 288 and Broad Street a place where people experiencing disability can find support and wellness.
Already, 10 organizations like Sportable, the United Spinal Association and the Brain Injury Association of Virginia are connecting with Sheltering Arms Institute patients and their families to help them in the next chapter of their recovery and community reintegration.
The Sheltering Arms Institute campus already is a beacon for accessibility, inclusion and hope. It also is a shining example of the energy unleashed when a community rallies around a shared vision and a set of core values: courage, integrity, positivity, community, discovery and accessibility.
These values ground us in difficult times and motivate us to build a brighter future. We are optimistic that central Virginia will become a better, more inclusive and more accessible region. That is how we will remember 2020.
Larry Gibson is volunteer chair of the Sheltering Arms Institute Board of Managers. Contact him at: lg1633@gmail.com
Alan Lombardo is CEO of the Sheltering Arms Institute. Contact him at: Alan.Lombardo@sai.rehab
Mac McElroy is president of the Sheltering Arms Foundation. Contact him at: jmcelroy@shelteringarms.com