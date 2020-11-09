Larry Gibson, Alan Lombardo and Mac McElroy column: Delivering positivity and hope in 2020

3) Teaching excellence — providing a superior clinical experience for professionals building careers as physicians, therapists, psychologists, nurses, chaplains, etc.; and

4) Community — creating on its 47-acre campus at Route 288 and Broad Street a place where people experiencing disability can find support and wellness.

Already, 10 organizations like Sportable, the United Spinal Association and the Brain Injury Association of Virginia are connecting with Sheltering Arms Institute patients and their families to help them in the next chapter of their recovery and community reintegration.

The Sheltering Arms Institute campus already is a beacon for accessibility, inclusion and hope. It also is a shining example of the energy unleashed when a community rallies around a shared vision and a set of core values: courage, integrity, positivity, community, discovery and accessibility.

These values ground us in difficult times and motivate us to build a brighter future. We are optimistic that central Virginia will become a better, more inclusive and more accessible region. That is how we will remember 2020.