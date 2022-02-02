Larysa Kautz column: Abolish subminimum wages for people with disabilities

In the great commonwealth of Virginia, we pride ourselves on a thriving economy with a supportive environment for business owners and workers. But there’s a serious gap in policy and practice, particularly on the issue of pay. There is a law on the books from 1938 that still allows workers with disabilities to be treated as less than fully human and paid a fraction of the minimum wage.
Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards Act allows employers to pay wages below minimum wage to employees whose productivity is impaired by a physical, developmental, cognitive, mental or age-related disability. The lower wage is derived by comparing the productivity of the worker with a disability to the average productivity of “typical” workers deemed “competent” for the job.
While 14(c) allows the payment of subminimum wages to people with documented disabilities based on productivity, it makes no such allowance for less productive “typically abled” workers. It is ableism in its ugliest form and an affront to civil rights.
Fortunately, Virginia has an opportunity to end this archaic practice once and for all by adopting House Bill 676 — bipartisan legislation that modernizes the commonwealth’s disability policy and prohibits the payment of subminimum wages.
Melwood, where I serve as president and CEO, was founded in 1963 when a small group of parents and community supporters decided to teach plant care to young adults who were considered by most to be incapable of being trained and employed. Our first victories were just getting in the door, arranging an interview and landing a job — any job. At the time, we were swimming against a strong current and 14(c) was an imperfect but helpful tool.
As time progressed, Melwood developed a track record of proving people with disabilities often are perfect for the job. The challenge no longer was simply getting an opportunity; it was ensuring that people with disabilities were set up to succeed and not subjected to disparate treatment in the workplace.
As Melwood celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2013, we recognized that, while 14(c) created opportunities in our early days, it stood counter to our vision and set a poor example for other companies looking to us as a leader in disability employment. We worked to find the resources to bring all of our employees up to the prevailing wage and ensure no one was left behind. It didn’t happen overnight but by 2016, Melwood completely ended its use of 14(c).
Opponents of HB 676 will argue that eliminating subminimum wages will negatively impact those with the most significant disabilities. Some are concerned that it will reduce employment opportunities, leaving people with disabilities fewer options for out-of-the-house activities. Others fear raising wages will put certain federal benefits at risk. While one can understand these concerns, Melwood’s story proves they often are overstated and can be overcome.
Yes, ending 14(c) will mean some of the old ways of supporting and employing people with disabilities no longer will be viable. Melwood had to discontinue some of its lines of business because they suddenly were in the red.
But we also stood up new pilot programs that created new career paths and opportunities. Our transition serves as proof that leaving 14(c) behind does not mean you are leaving employees behind. I’d go further and argue that ending 14(c) at Melwood made us more innovative, more competitive and improved our corporate culture.
The continued practice of paying people with disabilities less than the minimum wage reinforces the discriminatory premise that people with disabilities aren’t capable, don’t warrant investment and aren’t going anywhere. It’s this bigotry of low expectations that foreshadows, and often directly causes, a life of poverty, segregation and dependency on public support.
By passing HB 676, the General Assembly can affirm we all deserve the dignity of meaningful work and fair wages.
Larysa Kautz is president and CEO of Melwood, a leading employer and advocate for people with disabilities. She lives in Fairfax County. Contact her at: advocacy@melwood.org