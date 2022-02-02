Larysa Kautz column: Abolish subminimum wages for people with disabilities

Melwood, where I serve as president and CEO, was founded in 1963 when a small group of parents and community supporters decided to teach plant care to young adults who were considered by most to be incapable of being trained and employed. Our first victories were just getting in the door, arranging an interview and landing a job — any job. At the time, we were swimming against a strong current and 14(c) was an imperfect but helpful tool.

As time progressed, Melwood developed a track record of proving people with disabilities often are perfect for the job. The challenge no longer was simply getting an opportunity; it was ensuring that people with disabilities were set up to succeed and not subjected to disparate treatment in the workplace.

As Melwood celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2013, we recognized that, while 14(c) created opportunities in our early days, it stood counter to our vision and set a poor example for other companies looking to us as a leader in disability employment. We worked to find the resources to bring all of our employees up to the prevailing wage and ensure no one was left behind. It didn’t happen overnight but by 2016, Melwood completely ended its use of 14(c).